The Eagles wrapped up their wrestling season by sending three athletes to the Class 2 State Championship. Liberty North’s team scored seven points and placed 49th out of the 68 teams that competed.

“We did really well on going through tough conversations and having vulnerability,” Liberty North head coach Laurel Shoger said. “This has also aided the girls on the mat through a desire and drive to support each other and root each other on.”

Liberty North Wrestling

Liberty North’s Chloe Taylor wrestles during the Class 2 State Championship on Friday, Feb. 24.

