The Eagles wrapped up their wrestling season by sending three athletes to the Class 2 State Championship. Liberty North’s team scored seven points and placed 49th out of the 68 teams that competed.
“We did really well on going through tough conversations and having vulnerability,” Liberty North head coach Laurel Shoger said. “This has also aided the girls on the mat through a desire and drive to support each other and root each other on.”
Chloe Taylor, Alexis Rusley and Naudia Fuimaono represented the Eagles in the final event of the year.
Taylor, a senior, competed in the 130-pound weight class and she finished 0-2 in the highly completive division.
Rusley, a junior, finished the state championship with a 1-2 record as she won via a pin in the consolation first round. Fuimaono, a senior, went the farthest in the tournament for the Eagles. She finished with a 2-2 record as she won two bouts in the wrestle backs. Shoger explained that this team will hold a special place in her heart because of their work ethic and positive team culture that was built.
“The coaching staff and I really emphasis the family component and the encouragement of the girls in all aspects and supporting them in all ways,” she said. “We are a family. You don’t always have to like each other, but you do have to love each other.”
