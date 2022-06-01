Liberty North ended their track season in the Class 5 State Championship on Saturday, May 28. The Eagles finished in third place as the boys scored 34 points in five events, which included two individual state championship titles. The girls side ended in 21st place with 10 points as two events scored for the Eagles.
The Eagles clawed their way back to win their first state title of the weekend in the 4x800-meter relay. Kaden Kleinhen, Collin Kleinhen, Grayson Tapp and Ethan Lee won the event in a time of 7:56.11. The group was in the middle of the pack before Tapp received the baton and hit a time of just under 2 minutes for his leg. Lee was the anchor who threw the hammer down for a split of 1:55 to come away with the victory.
The second state title for Liberty North came from Matt Morrison, who was excellent all season long as the team’s top javelin thrower. Morrison won the title after a monster throw of 192 feet 7 inches, which was 5 feet better than his competitors.
Lee secured points for Liberty North in the 800-meter run and the 1600-meter run. The Mizzou running commit earned third place in the 800 as he came across the line in 1:56.18. Lee came back with a seventh place performance in the 1600 as he ended in a time of 4:16.32.
He was responsible for 18 of Liberty North’s 34 points as he wrapped up an incredible running career for the Eagles.
In the field, Javon Smith showcased his strength as a budding premier thrower. Smith received third place after recording a throw of 169 feet in discus, which came in his final throw of the meet.
Girls
On the girl’s side, Kayley Lenger ended her career with Liberty North after an incredible season. Lenger came into the state championship by never losing in javelin. She started the meet off strong with a throw of 144 feet 3 inches, but was just short of Liberty’s Morgan Cannon who needed with 148 feet 3 inches. Lenger now shifts her focus as she will play softball for Mizzou in the fall.
The final athlete to score for Liberty North was Kennedy Herrig. She finished in seventh place of the 300-meter hurdles, hitting the finish line in 45.58.
The Eagles ended their season with two individual state champions as Liberty North showed its strength distance running and in throwing events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.