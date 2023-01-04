Liberty North competed in last week’s Wonder Woman wrestling tournament at Battle High School on Friday, Dec. 30. The Eagles finished in 45th place out of 84 teams that competed. They secured 50 total team points.
The Eagles were led by Naudia Fuimaono in the tournament. Fuimaono competed in the 145-pound weight class.
She received a bye in her first match and followed it with a win in her second match by pinning her opponent. She lost in round three. On the consolation side, Fuimaono won her next two bouts by pinning both of her opponents. She bowed out of the tournament in round six of the consolation bracket.
Liberty North had two other strong wrestling performances from Chloe Taylor (135) and Ashlynn Pershing (125). Taylor won her first two bouts by pinning her opponents. She lost her last two matches to end the tournament 2-2. Pershing lost her first bout, but won three straight matches before bowing out in round five of the consolation bracket.
Sadie Kimmi (115) and Delaney Witkowski (120) ended the tournament with 2-2 records. Carlie Hulme (110) and Alexis Rusley (130) finished 1-2. Elora Williams (140), Iyana Reyes (155) and Jahcin Bryant (235) also competed for the Eagles.
Liberty North will be back in action against Liberty in a duel on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
