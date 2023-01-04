Liberty North Wrestling

Liberty North’s Ashlynn Pershing was a key part in collecting 50 team points in the Wonder Woman on Friday, Dec. 30.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

Liberty North competed in last week’s Wonder Woman wrestling tournament at Battle High School on Friday, Dec. 30. The Eagles finished in 45th place out of 84 teams that competed. They secured 50 total team points.

The Eagles were led by Naudia Fuimaono in the tournament. Fuimaono competed in the 145-pound weight class.

