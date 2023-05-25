Liberty North track and field competed in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship hosted by Staley on Saturday, May 20. The top four participants in each event qualified for this weekend’s Class 5 State Championship. The boys team won the sectional meet with 103 points. The girls team scored 71.50 points, which placed third.
Boys
Distance events led the way for Liberty North in the sectional meet. Collin Kleinhen and Grayson Tapp finished first and second in the 800-meter run. Sean Forquer won the 1600-meter run in a time of 4:19. Tapp qualified for the 1600-meter run by finishing fourth. Sage Wilde finished third place in the 3200-meter run in a time of 9:22.73.
I just need to draw attention to this...I can't believe a 4:24 mile can't qualify for the state championship. That is so crazy and unfair. That time would've finished 7th in the Nebraska state meet. 5th in Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/xgRmB9b9PJ
Colin Madison qualified for the state meet with a 38.63 in the 300-meter huddles, which placed him second. In the field events, Matthew Morrison won javelin with a mark of 182 feet, 10 inches, which was over 7 feet better than the competition. Javon Smith secured third place in shot put and discus for the Eagles.
Liberty North qualified three relays for the state meet. The 4x400-meter relay team of Xavier Horn, Eric Lewczyk, Madison and Kleinhen won the event. Kaden Kleinhen, Collin Kleinhen, Asher Curp and Grayson Tapp won the 4x800-meter relay. Ja-Corey Love, Amaury Aidoo, Gavin Meshau and Horn edged into the state championship by finishing fourth in the 4x100-meter relay.
Girls
On the girl’s side, Kennedy Herrig continues to dominate the 300-meter hurdles. She won the event in a time of 44.50, which was almost 2 seconds faster than the field. Nevaeh Goodwin earned second place in the 400-meter dash.
In the field events, Laura Babbitt finished in second place to qualify for the state meet. Mary Kimmerle secured fourth in long jump to advance to the final stage. Madeline Steiger finished third in shot put and Bailey Haselhorst grabbed fourth place in javelin.
The Eagles qualified two relay teams in the final meet. The 4x200-meter relay team of Mia Couch, Adelyn French, Kylie Chester and Herrig earned third place. Ava Park, Regan Herrig, Kennedy Herrig and Goodwin secured third place in the 4x400-meter relay.
The two-day state event will begin Friday, May 26 at Jefferson City High School.
