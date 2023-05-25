Liberty North track and field competed in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship hosted by Staley on Saturday, May 20. The top four participants in each event qualified for this weekend’s Class 5 State Championship. The boys team won the sectional meet with 103 points. The girls team scored 71.50 points, which placed third.

Liberty North Track and Field

Liberty North's Sean Forquer won the 1600-meter run in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship on Saturday, May 20. 

Boys

Liberty North Track and Field

Liberty North's Collin Kleinhen competes in the 4x400-meter relay in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship on Saturday, May 20. 
Liberty North Track and Field

Liberty North's Kennedy Herrig competes in the 300-meter hurdles in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship on Saturday, May 20. 
Liberty North Track and Field

Liberty North's Ava Park receives the baton in the 4x400-meter relay in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship on Saturday, May 20. 

