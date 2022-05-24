LEE’S SUMMIT — The Eagles will be sending participants to 15 different state track events after a successful competition in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship. The meet was hosted by Lee’s Summit North on Saturday, May 21.
Liberty North secured five event winners as they punched their ticket to the state championship. Kayley Lenger continues to prove her worth as one of the top javelin throwers in the nation. She won the meet with a throw of 147 feet 5 inches. The Mizzou softball commit is currently ranked in the top 5 best javelin throwers in the country.
On the boys side of javelin, Matthew Morrison will march on to the final meet of the year after winning the event. He ended with a throw of 190 feet 9 inches to claim the title.
Sophomore Kennedy Herrig won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.04. This time broke the school record previously set by Herrig earlier this year.
Ethan Lee will represent the Eagles in three different events. He won the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:29 and was runner-up in the 800-meter when he crossed the line in 1:58. Lee was the anchor for the 4x800 meter relay that won the sectional event.
What a final 100 meters from @EthanLee_XCTF He takes the sectional title for the 1600 meter! pic.twitter.com/zhWuyxo8Fu— Liam (@liamkeating7) May 21, 2022
Along with Lee, Kaden Kleinhen, Collin Kleinhen and Grayson Tapp were a part of the 4x800 meter relay that ended with a time of 8:03.
In discus, Javon Smith broke the school record with a massive throw of 170 feet 4 inches. Smith’s throw was good enough for second place and a spot in the state championship. Isabel Zimmerman finished in second place in the high jump as she cleared 5 foot 3 3/4 inches.
Nevaeh Goodwin brought home second place in the 400-meter dash. She ended in a time of 60.48. Last week in the Class 5 District 8 Championships, Goodwin set the school record with an incredible time of 60.03 as she came out on top in districts.
Sage Wilde and Jorge Perez Ruiz qualified for state after a strong outing in the 3200-meter run. Wilde ended in second place with a time of 9:22 and a new personal record. Perez Ruiz ended in fourth, crossing the finish line in 9:47.
In the 800-meter run, Grayson Tapp will join Lee in the event at state. Tapp broke the two-minute barrier by finishing in 1:59 to claim third place and a spot in next week’s finale.
Xavier Horn ended in third place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.12.
Two female relays will take part in state as Abby Hedges, Shelby Harris, Natalie Coleman and Caroline Dilts qualified for the 4x800. Becca Hall, Adelyn French, Jhene Thurston and Kylie Chester took fourth place in the 4x100 relay.
The Class 5 State Championship will be at Jefferson City High School on Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28.
