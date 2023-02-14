PLATTE CITY — Liberty North will send three girls wrestlers to the Class 2 State Championship this year. The Eagles finished in 10th place with 60 points in the Class 2 District 4 Championship hosted by Platte County on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Eagles, fresh off of their first conference championship in school history, will be represented by Naudia Fuimaono, Chloe Taylor and Alexis Rusley in the final meet of the season.
Fuimaono finished in third place in the 145-pound weight class. She defeated her first two opponents via pin, but lost the semifinal match-up. In the consolation semifinal, Fuimaono won by pin to secure a spot in the top four. She kept momentum on her side as she won over her Oak Park opponent in the third-place match by pinning her.
Taylor ended in fourth place in the 130-pound weight class. She won in a 9-4 decision over her opponent in the quarterfinals. Taylor was pinned by her opponent in the semifinal match. In the consolation semifinals, Taylor earned a sudden victory for a spot in the state championship. Taylor capped off the tournament by losing in the third-place match, but it was still a successful tournament for the wrestler.
Rusley was the third and final Eagle to qualify for state. She finished the tournament with a 2-2 record, claiming fourth in the 135-pound weight division. Rusely won her first match, but lost the semifinal bout. In the consolation semifinal, Rusley won via pin over her opponent to qualify for state. In her final match-up, Rusley lost via pin, but still was able to take fourth place overall.
The Class 2 State Championship begins Feb. 24 and wraps up the next day inside the Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
