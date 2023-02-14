Liberty North head coach Laurel Shoger hugs Naudia Fuimaono

PLATTE CITY — Liberty North will send three girls wrestlers to the Class 2 State Championship this year. The Eagles finished in 10th place with 60 points in the Class 2 District 4 Championship hosted by Platte County on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Eagles, fresh off of their first conference championship in school history, will be represented by Naudia Fuimaono, Chloe Taylor and Alexis Rusley in the final meet of the season.

