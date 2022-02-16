KANSAS CITY — At the Class 4 District 4 championship, Liberty North did something that they have never done before. The Eagles qualified their most wrestlers ever for the state championship.
Liberty North will be sending six wrestlers to the state meet in Columbia on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Representing the Eagles in the 113-pound weight class will be Michael Domino, who ended his district tournament in fourth place. Domino was able to pin Park Hill South’s Connor Jackson in the consolation semifinal to clinch a berth in the state championship.
Liberty North’s Dylan Aft (145) won the third place match against Staley’s Anderson Lipp by a 8-0 major decision. Aft was impressive as he was able to pin two of his five opponents in the two-day tournament.
Trevor Thorn (182) will join the Liberty North team that will be headed to state. Thorn finished in second place in his division as he won a 3-0 decision in the semifinals, which granted him a spot in the first place match. In a close match, Thorn was unable to get past Oak Park’s Paul Hernandez, losing in a 5-3 decision.
In the 220 division, Jacob Stockard qualified for the state championship by earning fourth place individually. Stockard won in a 7-3 decision in the consolation semifinal that booked his spot in the final tournament.
Elmotie Williams earned fourth place for the Eagles as he won over his opponent in the consolation semifinal in a close 3-2 decision.
This group of six wrestlers will continue to show their strength and ability in the state championship beginning Thursday, Feb. 17.
