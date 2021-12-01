LIBERTY — The Eagles are making way for another year and looking to build on prior year success when the team took five wrestlers to state.
Liberty North ended the season with an 8-2 dual record in head coach Lance Moore’s second season. The Eagles began the 2021-22 season at Oak Park Saturday, Nov. 27.
How many starters do you lose? How many starters return and who are they?
Moore: "Out of 14 wrestlers in our starting lineup, we lost three. All five of our state qualifiers are returning. We also had a sophomore who lost in the third fourth-place match. (In a) normal year, he would have qualified."
Who are your team’s heavy contributors?
Moore: "Michael Domino (Jr.), Dylan Alft (Sr.), Trevor Thorn (Jr), Nathan Sola (Jr), James Lovelady (Soph), Drew Perry (Soph), and Joseph Knight (Sr.)"
Who are newcomers that you feel will make an immediate impact?
Moore: "Motie Williams (Fr)."
What are your team’s strengths heading into the current season?
Moore: "I believe we bring back a lot of experience and leadership."
