LIBERTY — Liberty North wrestling begins a new season as the Eagles bring back talent from last year’s fantastic season. The boys’ team broke plenty of records last year while the girls’ team showcased their talent.
Liberty North qualified two wrestlers for the state meet last year as Kate Grundy and Kaydence Grass represented the Eagles. Grundy graduated last year, but Grass returns as a sophomore. Head coach Laurel Shoger explained how important Grass’ personality is to the team.
“Kaydence is one of our go-getters,” Shoger said. “She is always our comedic relief. When she is not in the room, it feels not so pumped up. It is fun that she gets to bring that energy. She is our only sophomore and she cherishes that greatly.”
The Eagles are represented by four seniors and three juniors this year. The senior class of Elora Williams, Chloe Taylor, Lana Stout and Naudia Fuimaono will bring leadership to a young team. The juniors that will step into an upperclassmen role are Alexis Rusley, Ashlynn Pershing and Kaitlynn Cherco.
“We have seniors this year that were one or two matches away from qualifying for state,” Shoger said. “They have this desire to go to state this year and this drive and focus. It has really come out even more so this year because this is the final season. They have put in a lot of time on and off of the mat.”
Last season, the boys’ team qualified six wrestlers for the state championship. That was the most in school history. They also recorded the most points in the state title in school history. The Eagles return five of their six state boys wrestlers this season. Seniors Jacob Stockard, Trevor Thorn, Nathan Sola and Michael Domino make their return along with sophomore Elmotie Williams.
The Eagles began their regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Liberty North faced Park Hill and defeated the Trojans 48-19. Domino earned the first points for Liberty North as he pinned his opponent in the 120-pound weight class.
Sophomore James Lovelady earned the pin in the 132-pound weight class. In the 144-pound weight class, sophomore Dru Thomas won via a 14-8 decision on Tuesday night. Senior Alex Craig pinned his 157-pound weight class opponent. Seniors Wyatt Hensley, Sola and Stockard all pinned their opponent for victory. Thorn won his 190-pound competition via a 3-1 decision. Williams pinned the Park Hill wrestler as he won in the 285-pound division.
The boys’ team will participate in two different tournaments this upcoming weekend. Part of the team will compete at Grain Valley, while the other half heads to Kearney, Nebraska on Saturday, Dec. 3. The girls’ team will participate in a tournament at Olathe West High School in Kansas on Friday, Dec. 3.
