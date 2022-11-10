LIBERTY — Eagles head volleyball coach Katie Dowden often refers to her players as “baby birds.” These “baby birds” flew out of their nest this season and succeeded all the way to earning third place in Class 5.
Liberty North lost to Lafayette 3-1 (11-25, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25) Nov. 3. Later that same day, they rebounded by defeating St. Dominic 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18) to claim third place in state.
“I am really proud of them, I am so pumped that these guys did what they did,” Dowden said. “They bought it and they trusted each other. They built this experience together.”
Of course the road to the final four isn’t easy, teams are often met with adversity and the Eagles were no different. In practice leading up to the first game in Cape Girardeau, Liberty North was dealt an injury blow in practice. The maturity of this team helped the squad overcome and stay motivated.
Entering the match against Lafayette, Liberty North was full of confidence. They knew what was needed. The Eagles faced the Lancers earlier in the season with the St. Louis-area school topping them 2-0.
The Lancers were full of heart as they played for their volunteer assistant coach, Chris Toomey, who passed away unexpectedly this summer. Lafayette was destined to win this year’s state championship for their coach, who they played all year for.
“Prior to our match, they brought a card to us sharing how Chris wanted to show love and kindness,” Dowden said. “There was a beautiful extra set of motivation for them. They are a super talented team, and for us to take a set from them, I was very proud of that.”
After losing to Lafayette, the Eagles had time to regroup. Dowden expressed to her team that they could be upset by the loss only through lunch. After that, it was back to work.
Liberty North faced St. Dominic earlier in the season, too. They defeated the Crusaders 2-0, but St. Dominic opened the match by catching Liberty North off guard. The Crusaders won set one, but that was going to be it for the St. Louis-area school.
“We told them that not many teams get to end their season on a win,” Dowden said. “Even though St. Dominic took that first set, I still felt confident about the girls. The girls felt confident in themselves and we were able to flip the switch.”
For the past three seasons, Liberty North has a combined record of 88-11. Seniors Abby Christian, Rory Stanley and Jilliane Spiegel will be part of that history, which has brought Liberty North to prominence.
“These three blow it out of the water as being phenomenal role models and leaders for their team,” Dowden said.
Liberty North will return 11 players to next year’s squad. It will be a team that will have learned from their experience in the final four. Key players like Carlie Cisneros, Nela Misipeka and Lauren Wright will make their return and try to bring Liberty North back to another final four.
As for now, the team can look back on this season with pride. They were able to prove the doubters wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.