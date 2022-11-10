LIBERTY — Eagles head volleyball coach Katie Dowden often refers to her players as “baby birds.” These “baby birds” flew out of their nest this season and succeeded all the way to earning third place in Class 5.

Liberty North lost to Lafayette 3-1 (11-25, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25) Nov. 3. Later that same day, they rebounded by defeating St. Dominic 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18) to claim third place in state.

