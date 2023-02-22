Liberty North sends program record to state

Liberty North's Alex Craig wins his opening match of the Class 4 District 4 Championship via a technical fall on Friday, Feb. 17. 

LIBERTY — Liberty North made history once again. The Eagles will be sending the most wrestlers to the state championship in school history. Liberty North finished in third place in the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 18. They finished with 149.5 points in the district tournament.

Liberty North’s Elmotie Williams wrestles during the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 17.

The Eagles will be sending a contingent of seven wrestlers to the Class 4 State Championship. This group includes two individual district champions. Elmotie Williams took the individual title in the 285-pound weight division. He was able to win his first two matches via pin and wrapped up the meet by winning his final two by decisions.

Liberty North’s Trevor Thorn wrestles during the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 17.
Liberty North’s Jacob Stockard wrestles during the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 17.

