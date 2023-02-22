Liberty North sends program record to state

LIBERTY — Liberty North made history once again. The Eagles will be sending the most wrestlers to the state championship in school history. Liberty North finished in third place in the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 18. They finished with 149.5 points in the district tournament.
The Eagles will be sending a contingent of seven wrestlers to the Class 4 State Championship. This group includes two individual district champions. Elmotie Williams took the individual title in the 285-pound weight division. He was able to win his first two matches via pin and wrapped up the meet by winning his final two by decisions.
Liberty North’s other individual district champion came from the 190-pound weight division. Trevor Thorn won by winning his first three matches via pin. In the championship bout, Thorn chose bottom in period two and escaped earning him the lone point in the match. In the third period, Thorn’s opponent chose neutral to try and steal a win by taking down the Liberty North wrestler. Thorn fended off each attack made by his opponent to take the district championship via a 1-0 decision.
“I felt good about the competition this weekend. I knew I was going to have some good matches,” Thorn said. “It was a real hard, tough match. We were both equally matched and I was able to defend his shots and I came out with the win.”
Michael Domino (120), James Lovelady (126), Alex Craig (157), Nathan Sola (175) and Jacob Stockard (215) have all qualified for the state tournament, too. As the saying goes, iron sharpens iron. This is no different for Liberty North wrestling. Practice has always been competitive and a reason for the team’s success this year, according to Thorn. The Eagles won their first conference championship in school history earlier this season.
“Practice is always competitive. We go in there and we compete every day,” Thorn said. “With seven guys going to state, which is a new record, we are doing really well. We are working hard in practice.”
Thorn has committed to wrestle in college at the Colorado School of Mines. He will be donning an Eagles singlet for one final time at the state meet. The Class 4 State Championship will be held in Columbia on Friday, Feb. 24 and finish the following day.
“If we can score points first and score as many points as possible,” Thorn said of state strategy. “Points, points, points, that is what coach has been harping on.”
