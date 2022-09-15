LIBERTY — Liberty North has started the season well with a record of 8-3. Last week, the team faced its first bit of adversity as they lost to Ray-Pec and Blue Springs South. On Monday, Sept. 12, the team bounced back with a commanding 12-2 win over Lee’s Summit.
This bounce back is what head coach Amanda Self was looking for in her squad. The bats were hitting well and the pitching was on the mark at their home field.
“I was very happy with the girl’s response,” Self explained. “We had some talks last weekend on the big gut check and what we needed to change in our approach to games. Our coaching staff really challenged these young ladies and they responded to that challenge.”
Liberty North’s Ella Hays and Adelyn French reached base three times in the win over the Tigers. They each drove in two runs. Kylie Chester was another important piece for the Eagles as she had three RBIs during the game.
The team is full of new faces and familiar ones that are asked to step up this year after the Eagles graduated many of their top performers in the late spring. Self shared that she has challenged the girls to take more leadership roles.
“It has been a great experience, you can’t replace the girls that we lost,” Self said. “I think the girls that learned from those who played last year have really stepped up. They are showing what they need to do on the field and I think we have a cohesive team here.”
Following the win versus Lee’s Summit, the Eagles went on the road to Kearney (10-6) to face the Bulldogs. They came away with the 7-5 win as they earned back-to-back victories. Liberty North scored in three straight innings as they crossed home plate in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Liberty North’s Breanna Coonfare, Bailey Haselhorst and Sabrina Rogers each had two hits in the victory. Coonfare had two RBIs to lead the team.
For Kearney, they trailed 7-1 in the final frame of the game, but they were able to tack on four runs. Their comeback came up short as the Eagles secured the win. Kearney’s Mackenzie Herndon led the team with two RBIs.
For Liberty North, they will try to make it three wins in-a-row as they face Blue Springs on Thursday, Sept. 15.
On Thursday, Kearney will take on Lincoln College Prep away from home.
