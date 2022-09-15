LIBERTY — Liberty North has started the season well with a record of 8-3. Last week, the team faced its first bit of adversity as they lost to Ray-Pec and Blue Springs South. On Monday, Sept. 12, the team bounced back with a commanding 12-2 win over Lee’s Summit.

This bounce back is what head coach Amanda Self was looking for in her squad. The bats were hitting well and the pitching was on the mark at their home field.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.