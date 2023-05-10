Liberty North sweeps conference titles

LIBERTY — Liberty North hosted the Suburban Conference Gold Championship on Friday, May 5. The Eagles swept the team titles on the very competitive day. The boys team scored 164 points which was 84 points better than second place. The girls team scored 137 points which was 37 points better than the field.

Liberty North's Ja-Corey Love celebrates after winning the 100-meter dash on Friday, May 5. 

The boys team was led by some fire power on the sprints side as Ja-Corey Love showed his strength in getting out of the blocks quickly in the 100-meter dash. His closing speed in the final 25 meters allowed him to lean for the individual conference title. Love, who transferred from Center High School in January, won the event in a time of 11.28. Xavier Horn finished in second place with a time of 11.33. Horn showed his strength in the 200-meter dash. He took second place in that event, too.

Liberty North's Grayson Tapp in the 1600-meter run on Friday, May 5. 
Liberty North's Kurt Wallace competing in pole vault on Friday, May 5. 
Liberty North's Kennedy Herrig competing in the conference championship on Friday, May 5. 

