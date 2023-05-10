Liberty North sweeps conference titles

LIBERTY — Liberty North hosted the Suburban Conference Gold Championship on Friday, May 5. The Eagles swept the team titles on the very competitive day. The boys team scored 164 points which was 84 points better than second place. The girls team scored 137 points which was 37 points better than the field.
The boys team was led by some fire power on the sprints side as Ja-Corey Love showed his strength in getting out of the blocks quickly in the 100-meter dash. His closing speed in the final 25 meters allowed him to lean for the individual conference title. Love, who transferred from Center High School in January, won the event in a time of 11.28. Xavier Horn finished in second place with a time of 11.33. Horn showed his strength in the 200-meter dash. He took second place in that event, too.
Grayson Tapp continues his strong distance career with the Eagles. The Northwest Missouri State commit won the 800-meter run in a time of 1:57.08. He also won the 1600-meter run in a time of 4:18.96. Sage Wilde was the conference champion in the 3200-meter run. Wilde also took second place in the 1600-meter run.
Sean Forquer and Kaden Kleinhen finished in second and third place in the 800-meter run. Colin Madison secured the silver medal in the 300-meter hurdles and he also took third place in the 110-meter hurdles.
In the field events, Matthew Barno won the high jump with a mark of 6-6 3/4. Barno was one clearance away from taking the school record. Jayden Strawn earned second place in high jump, too. Theo Gibson won the long jump with a mark of 22-3 3/4. Ayden Jones earned second in the triple jump.
Javon Smith continues to be a dominate force in the throws division. He won the discus and took second place in shot put. Matthew Morrison won the javelin event and Kurt Wallace cleared a mark of 11-5 3/4 inches in pole vault to earn the bronze medal.
On the girls side, Kennedy Herrig was the lone individual to win an event on the track. She won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 45.52 which was three seconds faster than the field. Holly Waller won the pole vault event to give the team a valuable 10 points. Mary Kimmerle took third place in long jump.
In the throws department , Liberty North wracked up the points. The Eagles went one-two-three in the discus. Bailey Wisdom won the event as Madeline Steiger secured second place and Jayla Smith took third.
Liberty North’s postseason continues as they compete in the district championship hosted by Staley High School on Saturday, May 13.
