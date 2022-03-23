LIBERTY — The Eagles return with one big accomplishment before the season has begun. Liberty North has 291 athletes, including managers, that joined the team. This makes the team the largest squad in school history and one of the biggest in the state.
Head girls coach Dave Chatlos said his group not only has a bunch of athletes, but it is well balanced. The team has 146 boys and 145 girls on its esteemed roster.
The following are answers to questions sent to Chatlos by the Courier-Tribune as a preview to the start of the track season.
How was last year's performance?
Chatlos: “Boys were conference champions, district runner-ups, fifth place at state. Individual state champions were the 4x800 and 4x400. Senior Ethan Lee was state champion in the 800 and the 1600. All-state performances came from Luis Perez in the 800 and Weston Edwards in the pole vault.
“Girls were district champions, conference runner-ups and had all-state performances from Kaitlin Peek in discus, senior Kayley Lenger in javelin, Elaina Gorton in shot put and Olivia Henkel in high jump.”
What are the goals or expectations for this year?
Chatlos: “For both programs, we'd always like to do better than we did the previous year. We would like athletes competing in as many events at state as possible. Competing for the conference and district titles and seeing individual improvement from our athletes.”
What's your conference outlook for this season?
Chatlos: “The boys squad won in 2021, and would like to repeat. However, both Liberty and Lee's Summit West are returning very solid squads.
“The girls were runner-ups in 2021. We will have to fill some gaps that we lost from graduation to finish at the top of the conference. Blue Springs and Lee's Summit West are usually the teams to beat.”
Thoughts on the upcoming season?
Chatlos: “I'm excited to have a season back with few restrictions on spectators and hope to have a season where we don't have to modify meets, including state. There are no athletes in the state who have witnessed a 'normal' two-day state meet. In 2019, a tornado hit Jefferson City, in 2020 they cancelled the season and in 2021, each class had its own single-day meet.
“As far as our team, we are adding some strong athletes on both sides and have seen a lot of development in our returners, so it'll be fun to look for team improvement on both squads. The freshman and sophomore classes are some of the best and deepest classes that we've had with some really good athletes. The future of the Eagles track and field team is bright.”
