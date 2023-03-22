LIBERTY — Liberty North track and field begins their new season this week. Last year, the boys team finished in third place in the Class 5 State Championship and the girls squad took 21st. Many of the athletes from last year return for the Eagles.
Boys
Three of the 4x800-meter relay state champions return this season. Kaden Kleinhen, Collin Kleinhen and Grayson Tapp were important middle distant runners from last year’s squad. The fourth runner on the relay was Ethan Lee, who runs track and cross country for the University of Missouri.
Along with the middle-distance athletes, 2022 cross country state champion Sage Wilde will be back, running the 1600- and 3200-meter races. In the field, Javon Smith will be back for the Eagles in his final season. He finished third in discuss in the 2022 state championship.
“In my six years, this is our most balanced team. We feel that we have a chance to qualify for the state meet in 10 to 12 events,” boys head coach Ken Peek said. “We legitimately have six or seven guys who could run on our 4x800-relay team. If we stay healthy and perform, we can challenge Rock Bridge for the team state title.”
Peek shared that this will be his final season as the head coach of the boys team. He is excited to being able to spend more time with his family. Peek has been the head coach for the team for the past six years. Peek has been a major advocate for Liberty North javelin and for the sport in general. He explained that he and the team have privately raised enough funds to build a new, all-weather runway.
“It will be perhaps the best runway in the state,” he said. “This was done with no school district funding. We will be having a dedication in a few weeks when it’s finished and the landscaping and sod work is done around it.”
Girls
On the girls side, standout hurdler Kennedy Herrig will be back on the track. In last year’s state championship, she finished in seventh, and looks to improve on that impressive mark. Another top sprinter, Nevaeh Goodwin, will be back for the Eagles. Goodwin broke the school record last year in the 400-meter dash. She will try to break the minute barrier this season in her junior year.
"We have a very deep team with lots of experience. Most of our girls who competed at districts and state are returning," girls head coach Dave Chatlos said. "It’s also a pretty well balanced team. We have girls that could score in many events. Our relays could be our strength, too."
The first meet of the season for Liberty North will be at the Bob Thorpe Invitational hosted by Ray-Pec on Friday, March 24.
