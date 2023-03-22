LIBERTY — Liberty North track and field begins their new season this week. Last year, the boys team finished in third place in the Class 5 State Championship and the girls squad took 21st. Many of the athletes from last year return for the Eagles.

Boys

Liberty North Track

Liberty North's Grayson Tapp returns this year as one of the main contributors for the distance events. 
Liberty North Track

Liberty North's Nevaeh Goodwin will challenge for one of the best sprinters in the state this season. 

