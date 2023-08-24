LIBERTY — Do you want to be the best? Well, you better beat the best. Liberty North’s schedule this season is unrelenting and it gets started with an all-time matchup in the opening game of the season. The Eagles head across the border to face St. James Academy for the season opener on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Last year, St. James was the state runner-up in Kansas’ 5A State Tournament. Liberty North played a similar path as they finished last season with a 31-6 record and finished in {a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/sports/high_school_sports/liberty-north-secures-3rd-in-state-championship/article_a7702c2e-6048-11ed-947e-d7f7a4400699.html” target=”_blank”}third place at the Missouri Class 5 State Tournament. The Eagles’ leader Carlie Cisneros explained how determined this group is to start the season strong against a quality opponent.

Liberty North volleyball 'hungry for more'

Liberty North’s Carlie Cisneros during practice on Friday, Aug. 18.
Liberty North volleyball 'hungry for more'

Liberty North’s Emma Christian during practice on Friday, Aug. 18.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.