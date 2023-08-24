Liberty North volleyball 'hungry for more'

LIBERTY — Do you want to be the best? Well, you better beat the best. Liberty North’s schedule this season is unrelenting and it gets started with an all-time matchup in the opening game of the season. The Eagles head across the border to face St. James Academy for the season opener on Saturday, Aug. 26.
“The more challenges the better and honestly, when we have long periods of little games and not much competition, it does allow us to try some new things,” Cisneros said. “We are then able to bring those things into the harder ones and see how it works against good competition. The more competition we get, the better it will prepare us for state.”
Playing tough opponents is just a key part of the preparation for the playoffs in October, according to head coach Katie Dowden. This summer, the Eagles played in several camps against area schools. They played against great teams in the Park Hill and Park Hill South summer camps. Liberty North would also head east to St. Louis to face the finest volleyball teams in that area all in hopes of becoming a better team.
“It is safe to say that they are hungry for more,” Dowden said. “They are pushing one another and they are hungry to get back to Cape Girardeau.”
One of the standout players that shined from the summer portion of the play is setter Emma Christian. The junior was able to step into a new role as an upperclassman and she took advantage, according to Dowden. Christian follows in her sister’s footsteps; Abby graduated last year and now plays for Abilene Christian University.
Abby is one of three seniors that graduated from last year’s third-place finishing team. Rory Stanley, who plays at Southwest Baptist, and Jillian Spiegel rounded out the graduating class. For Emma, she hopes to continue the long success of Liberty North volleyball going this year. The Eagles hold a combined record of 87-10 over the past three seasons which includes winning the state title in 2020.
“Once we got back here to practice, we felt a lot more comfortable with each other just from seeing each other all summer,” Christian said. “I learned that I can be more of a leader on the court for the team. As the setter this summer, I learned how to work with different people all of the time, play front row and work on all of the connections.”
Cisneros is one of the top seniors from the Kansas City metro area this season. The outside hitter was named the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year last season. She was also a finalist for the Evelyn Gates Award which is given to the top volleyball player in the Kansas City area.
The accolades are nice for the Arizona volleyball commit, but the focus remains on just one task and that is winning.
“It is all about the team and they are pushing more now because everybody is trying to fight for a spot,” Cisneros said. “We are all going to keep pushing each other and I am more focused on what we are going to achieve as a team rather than me getting another award.”
Saturday’s game against St. James Academy will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised live on Spectrum Sports.
