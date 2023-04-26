Liberty North wins boys, girls home invitational

LIBERTY — Liberty North track and field hosted their home invitational on Saturday, April 22. The cold and blustery conditions forced times and marks to be below average, but the competition was tough enough that it was still a successful meet.
The Eagles earned the double as the boys and girls team took the team title. The boys team scored 231 points and the girls team scored 180.33 points en route to the championship.
Liberty North finished with many first place medals in the meet. Collin Kleinhen won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.91. Grayston Tapp took first in the 800-meter dash with a 1:58.72. Sean Forquer followed behind Tapp by taking second in the same event.
Sage Wilde won the 1600-meter run with a 4:31 and Asher Curp took second in the event with a 4:32.95. Colin Madison won the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.37. He also won the 300-meter hurdles with a 41.67.
Isaac Hamilton finished in third place with a time of 16.63 in the 110-meter hurdles. Macalister Van Dyne earned second and Jayden Strawn finished in third place in the 200-meter dash. Xavier Horn took second place in the 100-meter dash, too.
In the field events, Matthew Barno won the high jump by clearing 1.93 meters. Strawn secured third in the same event. Javon Smith won discus with a mark of 52.98 meters. Smith also ended in second place in shot put with a throw of 15.33 meters.
Matthew Morrison won the javelin with a mark of 52.48 meters. In the long jump, Theo Gibson finished in third place with a mark of 6.5 meters.
Girls
Liberty North finished with two first place medals in the game. Jayla Smith won discus with a throw of 34.58 meters. Madeline Steiger took second place in the same event and Bailey Wisdom earned third.
Ella Hayes won javelin with a mark of 33.28 meters. Holly Waller earned second place in pole vault by reaching 2.75 meters. Elsewhere in the field, Mary Kimmerle took second place in long jump and third place in triple jump.
On the track, Jayden Johnson finished on the podium in third place with a time of 2:34.78 in the 800-meter run. Marissa Roberts took third place in the 3200-meter run with a 12:12.38. Bailey Garrison finished in third in the 100-meter hurdles and Amy Gates took bronze in the 300-meter hurdles.
