LIBERTY — Liberty North track and field hosted their home invitational on Saturday, April 22. The cold and blustery conditions forced times and marks to be below average, but the competition was tough enough that it was still a successful meet.

The Eagles earned the double as the boys and girls team took the team title. The boys team scored 231 points and the girls team scored 180.33 points en route to the championship.

Liberty North wins boys, girls home invitational

Liberty North’s Sage Wilde celebrates after winning the 1600-meter run on Saturday, April 22.
Liberty North's Matthew Barno during high jump on Saturday, April 22.

Liberty North’s Matthew Barno during high jump on Saturday, April 22.
Liberty North wins boys, girls home invitational

Liberty North Matthew Morrison during the javelin competition on Saturday, April 22.
Liberty North's Madeline Steiger throws shot put on Saturday, April 22.

Liberty North’s Madeline Steiger throws shot put on Saturday, April 22.

