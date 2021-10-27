LIBERTY— On Tuesday night, each point felt like the most important thing in the world as Liberty North prevailed over Liberty in a five-set instant classic in the Class 5 District 15 championship.
The Eagles won the first two sets 25-16, 25-23 in dominant fashion. Liberty North was flying around the court choosing the right places to attack while defending well. According to head coach Katie Dowden this was one of “the most insane matches” she’s ever been a part of.
“We had a lot of energy,” Dowden said. “It’s tough to beat a good team three times.”
Beating the Blue Jays for a third time this season is what was needed if the Eagles wanted to keep their season alive. Liberty was determined to fire back and not let their season end in a sweep.
When the third set began, the momentum completely swung in the match. Liberty began controlling everything from serving to defending to getting the kill. Liberty’s Madi Corf and Abigail Mullen feasted during sets three and four. Liberty head coach April Fleming shared the Blue Jays put in a new lineup to start the third set which helped them down the stretch.
“Our matchups were a little bit better,” Fleming said. “We were getting some blocks on the right side, our outsides were able to score points for us.”
The Blue Jays knotted the game at two games a piece by winning sets three and four, 25-19, 25-12.
The energy in the Liberty North Fieldhouse was palpable as fans from either side were loud throughout the final set. Liberty jumped out to the early lead and were close to winning the game as they led 13-10. The Eagles called a timeout and that changed the game, according to senior Addison Beagle.
“I think we do a really good job at staying composed,” Beagle said. “Yeah, we make a couple of errors, we just take a deep breath. We have a really good support system and fighting for that really helped a lot.”
The Eagles bounced back tying the game at 13 points and then earning match point. The Blue Jays would recover tying the game at 14. Each team will trade blows back and forth, Liberty North had three opportunities for the match while Liberty had one chance to win with the Blue Jays winning 17-16.
Liberty North clawed back tying the game and finally winning the fifth set 19-17. The final point came from Isabel Zimmerman whose kill went cross court. The point was set up from a beautiful dig by Abigail Christian to earn the Eagles the district championship.
“We knew the tips were working,” Zimmerman said. “Getting to their holes and not over playing, we did really well in.”
Which is exactly what Zimmerman accomplished in her final kill of the game, finding the hole in the Blue Jay defense and attacking it.
The Blue Jays end their season in the district championship with a record of 26-5.
But, Liberty does return the majority of their team for next season.
Liberty does graduate Corf who will be headed to San Diego State to further her volleyball career.
“I think they are getting a gem there,” Fleming said. “I am really excited to see what she does at the next level and follow her through her college days.”
Liberty North will continue to defend their state championship on Thursday when they take on Park Hill during the sectional round. On a night that volleyball reigned supreme in the Liberty area, the Eagles earn the right to celebrate the victory over their rivals.
“Till midnight tonight we celebrate,” Dowden said. “Tomorrow is grind time.”
