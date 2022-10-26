Liberty North wins the Class 5 District 8 Championship against Liberty on Monday, Oct. 24. 

LIBERTY — It was one of the hottest tickets of the week in high school sports. Liberty hosted Liberty North in the Class 5 District 8 Championship game on Monday, Oct. 24. An estimated 1,500 people packed into Liberty’s gym to see these two volleyball giants compete against each other.

“This should have been the state championship game,” Liberty North’s Abby Christian said.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.