LIBERTY — The platform many young children run their student government campaign on is often very simple. “Vote for me and I will change the water fountains to flow with Gatorade,” an easy proposition that is often shot down by the adults.
Just maybe, Liberty North should think about adding the sports drink to their fountains because the Gatorade Player of the Year Award runs through the Eagles’ volleyball team.
Announced on Jan. 13, junior Carlie Cisneros was awarded the top prize for the best volleyball player in the state. Cisneros ended the year with 534 kills, 425 digs, 63 blocks and 31 service aces this season.
“Since I have been a little girl, Gatorade Player of the Year is always something that I have heard about, but never in a million years would I think that I could get it,” she said.
This is the second time in three years that Liberty North volleyball has secured this honor. 2022 Liberty North graduate Addison Beagle won the award her junior season in 2020. Beagle is currently a key member of the Drake Bulldogs. She helped Drake secure the most single season wins in program history.
Beagle has been a key influence on Cisneros. The current Liberty North junior explained that Beagle’s work ethic and love of volleyball helped shape Cisneros into the player that she is today.
“She is so selfless and she cares about single person on that court,” Cisneros said of Beagle. “She was a physical leader and an emotional leader. I want to be like that. I try as best as I can. I try to bring the energy and pump people up.”
Before each season, Cisneros spends a moment with each of her teammates. She asks them what kind of feedback do they prefer. Some like being yelled and called out, others like being talked to in a calming voice.
With this information, Cisneros knows the best possible way to communicate with her teammates. This is a huge advantage for the Eagles. Anything can happen during a match especially when everything hinges on strong communication and trust of one another.
“When we are in the hallways at school and we see a familiar face, we go and we talk to these people,” Cisneros said. “We gel together really well because we take the time to get to know everybody.”
Cisneros guided the Eagles to a final four appearance this year. The Eagles lost to Lafayette in the semifinals, but Liberty North bounced back to take third place as they defeated St. Dominic. There is much to learn from this experience, according to Cisneros. Ever since that weekend, she has been eager to don the Liberty North jersey again.
“I started thinking about next season the moment that we got off of the bus,” Cisneros laughed. “We are going to have almost the same team next year, we were almost there so we have got to build.”
Last summer, Cisneros announced her commitment to the University of Arizona. She felt right at home when she stepped on campus in Tucson. Cisneros explained that she wanted to find a program that will allow her to contribute right away. She wants to compete for a spot, but Arizona will allow her to shine from the moment she joins the squad.
Long-time Arizona head coach Dave Rubio announced his retirement in January.
He had been at the school for 31 seasons. The Wildcats named Charita Stubbs the new head coach. Stubbs had been a part of Rubio’s staff for 19 years.
Cisneros’ relationship with Rubio and Stubbs has been another positive in her journey toward college volleyball.
“For me, I wanted a school that I can make an impact right away,” Cisneros said. “I don’t like sitting the bench, but I feel like I need to earn my spot on every time that I have been on. When I talked to Rita on the phone, she made me feel special and that I could be the difference maker.”
According to PrepVolleyball.com, Cisneros is ranked as the number one recruit in the nation. For now college waits, but she’s determined to be a better player for the upcoming high school season this fall for the Eagles in her final season.
