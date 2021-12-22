Editor's Note: As part of the Courier-Tribune's year in review coverage for 2021, we asked athletics programs in Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools to tell us who their "unsung heroes" are, those worthy of recognition but whose efforts are often behind the scenes. This is Liberty North's story.
In high school, some students just try to get their diplomas and don't bother themselves about the future. But, students in Liberty North’s sports marketing class are driven and want more.
Senior Ashi Jose is a prime example of someone that has taken the class to heart. She wants to work in the creative media field for professional sports. Jose has seen this time in school as great experience before she heads to college.
“There’s things in this program that you can’t find in any other class,” Jose said. “There is always something new to do, it’s never boring.”
The class meets each day around lunch as the group decides on their jobs for the week. Students use a video camera, take photos for social media, create graphics and/or run a control booth.
It’s #GAMEDAY for Women’s Basketball!!🦅🏀 pic.twitter.com/xjiXsx6QLp— LNHS Sports Marketing (@LNHSports) December 8, 2021
Anything that is seen during an Eagles' sports event is touched by this class taught by Hannah Ryan.
“Kids are very competitive within themselves,” Ryan said. “They want to add to their resume now because when they go to college, they want to have that leg up on everyone else.”
One aspect that really gives these students a leg up on their competition is their familiarity with sponsorships. They are given a business or organization to create correspondence with and be in charge of their contract with the Liberty North Athletic Department.
When a sponsorship is read at an Eagles’ game, chances are a student from the sports marketing department made that happen.
Junior Cale Erickson explained professionalism is needed when working with businesses.
“We email them and ask them if they have anything new that is needed in their contract. You look in their contract to see if they are getting everything that they are paying for,” Erickson said. “We learn how to be professionals with the other businesses.”
For senior Jake Anderson-Jones, he has always loved sports, but this is a chance for him to learn more behind-the-scenes work while still being able to attend events. Jones doesn’t consider himself to be the most outgoing person, so being a part of sports marketing is a way for him to have an impact.
“I’m not one to jump around in the student section,” Jones said with a laugh. “I always wanted to attend the events, so this was a way for me to go and watch without being in the student section. You get to be right on the field and next to the players. You are in the action without being on the sidelines.”
Liberty North’s sports marketing shines in graphics used, its twitter account and programs that showcase student talents and passion for Liberty North athletics.
“A student is doing everything,” Jose said. “It doesn’t feel like an actual class, it’s like a job. I really enjoy it, it’s allowed me to grow in what I want to do.”
