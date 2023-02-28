LIBERTY — It was a battle for the ages between the crosstown rivals in the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. Liberty’s Trenton Bindle and Liberty North’s Motie Williams faced off for the individual title in the 285-pound weight division.

Bindel led 3-1 late in the third period, but a sudden burst of energy and skill came upon Williams. In the closing seconds, he made his move and was able to pin Bindel to become the wrestling state champion.

Liberty North Wrestling

Liberty's Motie Williams celebrates after the state championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. 
Liberty North Wrestling

Liberty North's Trevor Thorn wrestles during the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. 
Liberty North Wrestling

Williams is a standout wrestler that finished the season with a 44-5 record. He led Liberty North to a 10th-place finish in the team score with 63 points out of the 50 teams that competed.

