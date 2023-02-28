LIBERTY — It was a battle for the ages between the crosstown rivals in the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. Liberty’s Trenton Bindle and Liberty North’s Motie Williams faced off for the individual title in the 285-pound weight division.
Bindel led 3-1 late in the third period, but a sudden burst of energy and skill came upon Williams. In the closing seconds, he made his move and was able to pin Bindel to become the wrestling state champion.
“I had to decide that I had to go now,” Williams said of the championship bout. “It was intense, especially because it was the crosstown rival. I really didn’t want to lose.”
Williams is a standout wrestler that finished the season with a 44-5 record. He led Liberty North to a 10th-place finish in the team score with 63 points out of the 50 teams that competed. This was the best-ever finish in Liberty North history in the state wrestling tournament.
Three other Eagles reached the podium, too. Senior Trevor Thorn finished in fourth place in the 190-pound weight class. He finished 3-2 in the tournament with a pin in the first found. Senior Michael Domino place fifth in the 120-pound division. He ended with a record of 4-2 record that ended with a sudden victory in the fifth-place match. The final wrestler to reach the podium was senior Nathan Sola. He secured sixth place after finishing 3-3 in the 175-pound weight class.
Liberty North were also represented by junior James Lovelady (126), senior Alex Craig (157) and senior Jacob Stockard (215). Not only was this the team’s best performance in the state meet, it was also the most individuals that have ever qualified for the end of the season. It is a mark that shows that the program is moving in the right direction.
“We are going to improve on getting more people to state,” Williams said. “We had a record of seven this year. Next year, we are going to shoot for eight or nine and just keep growing from there.”
Williams along with other key wrestlers will be back next year. Williams, a sophomore, is also a talented football player. The starting right guard for the Eagles has already received interest from top programs in the country. The University of Kentucky offered Williams his first scholarship offer in December. When asked what he learned from the upperclassmen wrestlers this year, Williams shared his never-quit mentality.
“I learned this year that anything can happen and don’t take anything for granted,” Williams said.
