Liberty track and field competed in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship hosted by Staley on Saturday, May 20. The top four participants in each event qualified for this weekend’s Class 5 State Championship. The boys and girls team finished in third place each in the event. The boys team scored 71.50 points and the girls team scored 67 points.

Liberty Track and Field

Liberty’s Jack Carbajal competes in the 400-meter dash in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship on Saturday, May 20.

Boys

Liberty Track and Field

Liberty’s Peyton Willbanks competes in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship on Saturday, May 20.
Liberty Track and Field

Liberty’s Natalie Hill competes in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship on Saturday, May 20.
Liberty Track and Field

Liberty’s Alyssah Price competes in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship on Saturday, May 20.

