Liberty track and field competed in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship hosted by Staley on Saturday, May 20. The top four participants in each event qualified for this weekend’s Class 5 State Championship. The boys and girls team finished in third place each in the event. The boys team scored 71.50 points and the girls team scored 67 points.
Boys
The speed events highlighted the day for the Blue Jays. Dominic Revels qualified for the state meet in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Revels won the 200-meter in a time of 21.46 and he finished third in the 100-meter. Jack Carbajal won the 400-meter dash in a time of 48.96 to advance to the final meet.
Myles Thornburg will wrap up his esteemed running career for the Blue Jays in the state championship. Thornburg qualified in the 800- and 1600-meter runs. Peyton Willbanks finished second in the 3200-meter run to advance to the next round.
Logan Miner will represent the Blue Jays in the discus. He finished fourth in the event by hitting a mark of 149 feet, 5 inches.
Liberty qualified two relay teams. The team of Patrick Cleary, Jace Graham, Jonathan Kazmaier and Connor Nicholson finished in second place in the 4x800-meter relay. The 4x400-meter relay team of Evan McWhorter, Jaeger Hicks, Carbajal and Revels finished fourth.
Girls
On the girls side, Ella Brown qualified in the 800-meter run by finishing fourth in a time of 2:21.51. Cambell Grosdidier and Ella Brown finished third and fourth in the 1600-meter run. Britta Foust punched her ticket in the 3200-meter run by ending in fourth place. Natalie Hill advanced to the state meet by taking third place in the 300-meter hurdles.
In the field events, Ansley Drake finished in fourth place in pole vault to move to the next round.
Nationally-ranked pole vaulter Rachel Homoly announced that her season was cut short due to an injury. Homoly was the state champion in the 2021 and 2022. She will be joining the Arkansas track and field program this fall.
Alyssah Price qualified for the state title by finishing second in shot put.
Liberty sends two javelin throwers to the final meet. Morgan Cannon won the event and Malia Cabuyaban secured second place.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Anna Clark, Amari Morrison, Caleigh Brownfield and Hill finished in second place at the sectional meet. Charlotte Timba, Grosdidier, Brown and Foust captured second place in the 4x800-meter relay.
The two-day state event will begin Friday, May 26 at Jefferson City High School.
