LIBERTY — The Blue Jays’ girls wrestling program competed in the highly competitive Wonder Woman wrestling tournament at Battle High School. Liberty finished in fifth place out of 84 teams at the conclusion of the meet on Friday, Dec. 30.
Leading the way for Liberty was Lilly Breeden. She won the 100-pound weight division out of the 37 wrestlers that competed in the division. Breeden pinned all of her opponents up until the quarterfinals. She would go the distance in her final three bouts as she won the quarterfinals match by a 6-0 decision.
She won her semifinal match via a 3-0 decision, too. In the championship, she showed her best by winning via an 11-6 decision. She scored via an escape and take down in period three, which separated her from her opponent.
In the 105-pound weight class, Sandy Breeden reached the championship bout. She was unable to secure the win, but she finish in second place overall. Sandy pinned her first four opponents.
She won her semifinal match by a 7-4 decision as she made it to the championship. In the title bout, she lost by an 11-2 decision, her only points came via a takedown in the third period.
Jaden Breeden earned third place in the 110-pound weight class. She pinned six of her seven opponents during the tournament. Jaden reached the semifinals of the weight class, but lost as she was pinned in the second period.
Jaden followed it by pinning her next two opponents in the consolation bracket to earn third place.
Liberty were also represented by Julia Breeden (120). She finished with a 5-2 record. Alexis Stinson (235) went 2-2, Izzy Tali (155) ended 1-2, Alexis Ritchie (115) and Sammy Watson (170) finished the tournament 0-2.
The Blue Jays will be back in action against Liberty North in a duel on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
