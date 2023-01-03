Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's girls wrestling team finished fifth in the Wonder Woman tournament on Friday, Dec. 30. 

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays’ girls wrestling program competed in the highly competitive Wonder Woman wrestling tournament at Battle High School. Liberty finished in fifth place out of 84 teams at the conclusion of the meet on Friday, Dec. 30.

Leading the way for Liberty was Lilly Breeden. She won the 100-pound weight division out of the 37 wrestlers that competed in the division. Breeden pinned all of her opponents up until the quarterfinals. She would go the distance in her final three bouts as she won the quarterfinals match by a 6-0 decision.

