LEE’S SUMMIT — Liberty started their postseason track competition by competing in the Suburban Silver Conference Championship May 4. The girls team won the conference championship with 190 points, earning 87.5 points more than the competition. The boys team took second place with 118 points as Staley won with 123 points.

Liberty Track and Field

Liberty's Ella Brown during the 1600-meter run on Thursday, May 4. 

It was utter dominance from Liberty’s Ella Brown in conference. The distance runner won the 800-meter, 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.

Liberty Track and Field

Liberty's Caden Van Hauen during triple jump on Monday, May 4. 
Liberty Track and Field

Liberty's Peyton Willbanks before the 1600-meter run on Thursday, May 4. 
Liberty Track and Field

Liberty's Dominic Revels competes in the 100-meter dash on Thursday, May 4. 

