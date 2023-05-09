LEE’S SUMMIT — Liberty started their postseason track competition by competing in the Suburban Silver Conference Championship May 4. The girls team won the conference championship with 190 points, earning 87.5 points more than the competition. The boys team took second place with 118 points as Staley won with 123 points.
It was utter dominance from Liberty’s Ella Brown in conference. The distance runner won the 800-meter, 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.
Joining Brown in the 800-meter run was Ariana Ruiz. She took second place in the event and Cambell Grosdidier took third. Grosdidier also finished in second place in the 1600-meter run, right behind Brown. In the 3200-meter run, Britta Foust took second place and Grosdidier took third.
In the field events, Natalie Hill won the triple jump with a mark of 35 feet 1.75 inches. Caden Van Hauen took second, just 4 inches shy of Hill’s mark. Hill also finished in third place in the 300-meter hurdles.
Morgan Cannon won the javelin event and Malia Cabuyaban took second place in the same event. Cannon also took third place in discus. Amari Morrison took third place in the 200-meter dash to help boost the Liberty point total. Ansley Drake finished in third place in pole vault.
Boys
On the boys side, Myles Thornburg continues his incredible senior campaign in distance events. Thornburg won the 800-meter run with a 1:57.04. Evan McWhorter took third. Thornburg followed it by winning the 1600-meter run by more than 5 seconds. Peyton Willbanks finished in third place in the 1600-meter run.
Willbanks won the 3200-meter run by just under 10 seconds as he cruised to an easy win. Connor Nicholson finished in second place in the same event.
In the sprints, Dominic Revels continues to prove he is one of the top sprinters in the area. He won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. The final athlete to earn a spot on the podium was Logan Miner, who took third in the discus for the Blue Jays.
Liberty’s postseason continues as they compete in the district championship hosted by Staley High School on Saturday, May 13.
(0) comments
