Liberty represented themselves well in the 100th anniversary of the Kansas Relays over the weekend. The two-day event began on Friday, April 14 and finished the following day.

KU Relays

Liberty's Morgan Cannon competes in the javelin at the Kansas Relays on Friday, April 14. 
KU Relays

Liberty's Natalie Hill competes in the triple jump at the Kansas Relays on Friday, April 14. 
KU Relays

Liberty's Peyton Willbanks runs during the 3200-meter run at the Kansas Relays on Friday, April 14. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.