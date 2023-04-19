Leading the way for the Blue Jays was Rachel Homoly. She won the pole vault with a mark of 13 feet 2 1/2 inches. Her vault set a new meet record. The University of Arkansas-commit has only gotten better in the event this season.
Morgan Cannon took third place in the javelin throw. She finished with a toss of 145 feet 2 inches, which was the second best mark from a Missouri competitor in the meet. Natalie Hill finished in 21st in the triple jump. Alyssah Price and Jocelyn Renfro competed in the shot put. Price finished in 17th and Renfro took 23rd. Ella Brown was the final individual for the girls team as she finished in 20th place in the 1600-meter run.
Ariana Ruiz, Britta Foust, Brown and Hill finished in seventh place in the distance medley relay. Milana Montuouri, Foust, Brown and Hill took seventh in the 4x800-meter relay as they were the second best team from the Kansas City area in the event.
Liberty’s Amari Morrison, Alyssa True, Anna Clark and Cambell Grosdidier took 14th in the sprint medley relay. Caden Van Hauen, Marianna Tomc, Morrison and True finished in 29th in the 4x100-meter relay. Van Hauen, Tomc, Morrison and Clark finished in 33rd in the 4x200-meter relay.
Boys
Three individuals competed on the boys side in the KU Relays. Dominic Revels finished in 10th place in the 100-meter dash. He finished .03 seconds off of qualifying for a spot in the finals portion of the event.
The two distance runners for Liberty competed well, too. Peyton Willbanks finished in 12th place with a time of 9:40.89 in the 3200-meter run. Myles Thornburg took 10th in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:25.98.
Liberty’s Jaeger Hicks, Connor Nicholson, Evan McWhorter and Thornburg finished in sixth place in the 4x800-meter relay. They finished with a time of 8:05.90, which was 10 seconds off the winning time set by Liberty North. The team of Jack Carbajal, Jeremy James, Jaxon Hicks and Revels finished in 14th place in the 4x200-meter dash.
