LIBERTY — The result wasn’t what the Blue Jays had intended when they made their way to the final four in Jefferson City, but Liberty walked away with a third-place trophy in the Class 5 State Tournament Oct. 27.
Liberty lost in the state semifinal to Francis Howell by a final score of 10-0. But, they had a short memory and later that afternoon they followed it with a 3-1 win over Marquette to claim third place.
Against Francis Howell, the Vikings were virtually unbeatable. They allowed only one hit and walked one player as Liberty could not get the base runners that they needed. It was frustrating for Liberty as they could not score a run in the semifinals.
Only a short couple of hours later, their focus shifted. Thanks to three runs in the third inning, Liberty defeated Marquette in the third-place game. MJ Blodgett finished with two RBIs in the third after a big-time hit. Leah Franzen followed by bringing Blodgett home to push the lead to 3-0.
After allowing seven earned runs to Francis Howell, pitcher Malia Cabuyaban bounced back nicely versus Marquette. She pitched the entire game as she gave up only one run and eight hits. She struck out 10 batters, too. The loss in the semifinal was frustrating, but head coach Scott Howard explained that his team’s mentality was strong throughout. His team was not going to leave Jefferson City without a win.
“Once we went into the dugout and got our warm-ups going, they looked at it as a chance to win that last game,” Howard said. “They got themselves pumped up for the game and went out and performed.”
Liberty finished the season with a record of 27-9 as the Blue Jays claimed the district title over Liberty North and knocked off the defending state champions, Lee’s Summit West, in the state quarterfinals. Once the girls started to believe, the big wins came.
“The girls saw the potential that we had and they put it all together,” Howard said. “I have always said that if you make it to that point, it is a combination of three things: good luck, good players and good coaching. All three of those things lined up for us this year.”
Liberty will be graduating nine seniors. Their legacy will be known for creating one of the best softball teams in the area.
But, the enjoyment players had with one another is an aspect of the game that Howard was most impressed with throughout the year.
“The team slowly started to come together and once they were all together it really took off,” Howard said. “When you come back 10, 15 years down the road and you walk through the gymnasium or the trophy case, the district title or the third-place trophy are sitting there. They will always be sitting there and that’s what you can always look back upon.”
The Blue Jays will return many key players to next year’s squad like Blodgett, Cabuyaban and catcher Sierra Persinger.
There is a lot of aspects to be excited about when this team hits the field again next year.
“I am hoping with our younger kids that have been there now and have seen what it is all about,” Howard said, “I am hoping that it just gives them that extra push to really perform and get themselves ready in the offseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.