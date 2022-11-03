LIBERTY — The result wasn’t what the Blue Jays had intended when they made their way to the final four in Jefferson City, but Liberty walked away with a third-place trophy in the Class 5 State Tournament Oct. 27.

Liberty lost in the state semifinal to Francis Howell by a final score of 10-0. But, they had a short memory and later that afternoon they followed it with a 3-1 win over Marquette to claim third place.

