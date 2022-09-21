LIBERTY — Liberty North hosted the Blue Jays for the softball edition of the crosstown rivalry on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Liberty edged the Eagles 6-4 in another classic showdown as the game came to the final inning.

With the game tied in the top of the seventh inning, Liberty’s Charlotte Gerrison took to the plate. On her first swing, she drilled a ball into left field that seemed to go forever and fell over the wall for the home run. The solo shot gave the Blue Jays a 5-4 lead.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.