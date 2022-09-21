LIBERTY — Liberty North hosted the Blue Jays for the softball edition of the crosstown rivalry on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Liberty edged the Eagles 6-4 in another classic showdown as the game came to the final inning.
With the game tied in the top of the seventh inning, Liberty’s Charlotte Gerrison took to the plate. On her first swing, she drilled a ball into left field that seemed to go forever and fell over the wall for the home run. The solo shot gave the Blue Jays a 5-4 lead.
“I’m usually really tense in the batter’s box so I was shaking in my boots a little,” Gerrison laughed. “My teammates gave me a pep talk before my at-bat and it really helped me and I went in there and raked for the team.”
Later in the inning, Malia Cabuyaban drove home another run for a RBI double to give insurance to the Liberty lead. Cabuyaban shouted in excitement on second base as she aided in the Liberty lead.
“I love helping my team out as much as I can,” she said. “Having all of the seniors bring in the freshman has been a family community. The small things like after practice, especially going to school, I really like that.”
Cabuyaban didn’t just bat, she was incredible inside the circle as she pitched all seven innings for the Blue Jays. Her command around the strike zone led to some timely strikeouts as she was met with some adversity in the fourth and fifth inning as the Eagles tried to take the lead trailing 4-3. But, Cabuyaban was there to put the Eagles away as she recorded five strikeouts in the game.
“Knowing that I have run support behind my back and Charlotte hitting that home run in the seventh inning really topped it off,” Cabuyaban said. “I know that I have a good defense behind me and all I have to do is to focus on hitting my spots.”
Final: Liberty 6-4 Liberty NorthBlue Jays grab the win with clutch hitting and very good pitching. An overall very good softball game from two very good teams. pic.twitter.com/krXZyGG6aO
The Blue Jays are in good hands for the next couple of years as Gerrison is only a freshman and Cabuyaban being a sophomore. Head coach Scott Howard explained how happy he is that these young players have stepped up. He also applauds the seniors for their willingness to teach the newbies.
“We have some young kids that are doing a good job, but we also have some older kids that are showing them how the game is played,” Howard said. “Whether you are bench, field, it is all of us. They are really coming together, which is huge.”
For Liberty North, a three-run first inning put them on top by one run before Liberty scored two runs in the top of the third inning to make it 4-3. The runs for Liberty North ran dry as they were only able to add one run in the sixth inning. Head coach Amanda Self shared what the difference was on a hot fall night on Liberty North’s campus.
“We can definitely say frustrating, we have really been on a tear in our last three games. We have made some changes up at the plate, in the field, in our dugout,” she said. “We had more bottle rocket responses versus a full firework show. You learn, you grow, we’ll back at it again later this week.”
It’s a long season and this nonconference game between familiar foes does not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but the two teams wanted the bragging rights over each other. They will most likely meet again in district play, but for Liberty North their attention turns to Park Hill South on Thursday, Sept. 22.
For Liberty, they will face Blue Springs South on Thursday, too. There is a possibility of the Eagles and Blue Jays meeting this weekend as they play in the September Slam at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex. But for now, Gerrison is happy to don the Blue Jays uniform as she helped take home the win over Liberty North in her first appearance in the cross town rivalry.
“It was pretty crazy, all of the girls were really excited, they pumped everyone up,” Gerrison said. “It was pretty cool.”
