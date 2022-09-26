LIBERTY — One of the best softball tournaments in the area delivered on Saturday, Sept. 24. The September Slam hosted by Liberty and Liberty North brought teams from St. Louis to Arkansas to compete in the local tournament.
The championship game of the Silver Bracket pitted the Blue Jays and Kearney against one another. Liberty secured a win over Bristow in pool play while they dropped their opening game against Troy-Buchanan. For the Bulldogs, they were able to secure the exact same results as the Blue Jays with a win over Bristow and a loss to Troy-Buchanan.
This pushed the Blue Jays and Bulldogs into the semifinals of the Silver Bracket. Kearney defeated Liberty North 14-4 in the semifinal as they advanced to the championship game. Liberty defeated Blue Springs 5-2 with the Bulldogs waiting.
In the championship game, the two teams were dead-locked through two and half innings. The Bulldogs started the bottom of the third inning well as they put a runner on second and third base with two outs. A short liner from Kearney shot straight towards the Liberty pitcher and into the hands of the Liberty short stop.
Liberty was unable to make a play on the ball as Kearney scored the first run, so they thought. A long conversation of over 10 minutes between the two umpires came to the conclusion that Kearney interfered the throw of the Blue Jays, which forced the thrower to redirect. The run was off of the board as the inning ended with the score staying 0-0.
“They said it was interference, the pitcher hit off of her glove and since the shortstop had to run around the runner, it was considered in their eyes an interference,” Kearney head coach Katelyn Birchfield explained. “The call didn’t go our way, which happens sometimes. You just have to overcome it.”
Kearney fans were upset with the decision, but Birchfield was over heard telling her team to control what they can control. The Bulldogs had moved on from the decision and their focus was on the Blue Jays.
In the top of the fourth inning, Liberty secured their first run of the game to lead the championship 1-0. In the next couple of innings, offense was sparse as Kearney pitcher Katelynn Landewee and Liberty’s Josselyn Frey pitched great games.
The runs came fast and furious for the Blue Jays in the sixth inning as Malia Cabuyaban hit a three-run homer over the left field wall to push Liberty’s lead to 4-0. A couple extra runs were able to go across the board for the Blue Jays. They led 6-0 with the bases loaded. Then, Olivia Branstetter hammered a grand slam, making it a 10-0 lead for Liberty.
“I knew I had to come through with a big hit there to add the runs on,” she said. “First pitch, I missed a little bit, but I knew she would give me another one. It was the best feeling ever.”
In the seventh inning, Kearney added three runs as the game finished 10-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. But, the Bulldogs come away with two wins in a tough tournament where they showed their resilience, an attribute that has been showcased all season.
Earlier in the season, Kearney lost to Liberty North by two runs, but they were able to get revenge by beating them in the September Slam. Earlier in the week, Kearney came from behind to defeat rival Platte County 7-6. These are the results that excite Birchfield.
“The girls keep their heads up and they move to the next play. We have had really quality at-bats,” Birchfield said. “The kids mesh really well this year. They are having a good time, we are winning some great games. Overall, it has been a great season this year.”
The Blue Jays have pushed their record to 14-5 as they are rounding into good form behind home-run power and decisive pitching. Branstetter explained the difference this season for Liberty.
“(It's) the chemistry on this team with the seniors being all leaders,” she said. “We treat each other really well. Everybody is meshing together.”
Liberty softball will face Blue Springs on Monday, Sept. 26. For the Bulldogs, they face Ruskin on Monday.
