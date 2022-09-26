Liberty's Olivia Branstetter hits a grand slam against Kearney in the September Slam Silver Bracket Championship game Saturday, Sept. 24. 

LIBERTY — One of the best softball tournaments in the area delivered on Saturday, Sept. 24. The September Slam hosted by Liberty and Liberty North  brought teams from St. Louis to Arkansas to compete in the local tournament.

The championship game of the Silver Bracket pitted the Blue Jays and Kearney against one another. Liberty secured a win over Bristow in pool play while they dropped their opening game against Troy-Buchanan. For the Bulldogs, they were able to secure the exact same results as the Blue Jays with a win over Bristow and a loss to Troy-Buchanan.

