LIBERTY — The Liberty track teams consistently found their way to the podium stand at the state meet. The Jays earned all-state medals in 10 events at the Missouri Class 5 track and field state championships Thursday, May 27 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
Boys
The Liberty boys grinded their way into the top 10, earning six podium finishes with runner-ups in three events to score 37 points for seventh place.
Junior Truman Hare earned two of the runner-up finishes on his way to three medals. Hare took second in the 200-meter dash with 21.63 seconds, the fourth time he has surpassed 21.65 seconds this season. He earned bronze in the 100-meter dash as well, finishing with a time of 10.84. Junior Caden Dennis joined Hare on the podium stand as he took seventh place in the 200-meter with a time of 22.15.
Hare also anchored Liberty’s 4x400-meter relay team with Dennis, senior Elvin Binagi and sophomore Jack Carbajal and took second place with a time of 3:24.01. The Jays were three seconds back on Liberty North’s first-place team, but were able to edge out Ladue Horton Watkins by less than a half second.
Those runners fought through adversity earlier in the day to end on high note. The Jays quartet of short distance runners missed a chance to add another top performance in the 4x200-meter relay as the team was unable to finish the race after dropping the baton on a missed handoff.
Senior Javion Byers set his PR in high jump to earn second-place in that event. Byers cleared 1.98 meters to tie with first-place winner Mikel Davis of Northwest (Cedar Hill). Davis got the nod for the top spot based on Byers picking up more faults at 1.90 meters.
Senior Matthew Henning gave the Jays another medalist in the field events by taking fifth in the shot put. Henning cleared 16.15 meters after a significant drop from his postseason run of nearing or passing 17 meters.
Henning leaves the program with a school record of 17.34 meters, which he re-broke in the Suburban Gold conference championship meet on May 7 after already breaking the record two weeks prior.
Liberty’s 4x800-meter relay team rounded out the Jays’ medalists as Luke Manis, Evan McWhorter, senior Brady Maher and sophomore Myles Thornburg took eighth with a time of 8:07.37. Thornburg gave his time a three spot bump with his time of 1:58.85 in the final leg of the event.
Senior Clay Carbajal narrowly missed medaling as he took ninth in the javelin with a throw of 46.77 meters. Carbajal sat in sixth place after he made that mark on his second throw before three competitors slid above him in the final two tries.
Senior Owen Carrillo finished 11th in the discus with a throw of 45.35 meters. Maher competed in the 1600-meter run and Thornburg competed in the 3200-meter run with both runners taking 15th in their respective races.
Girls
Liberty sophomore Rachel Homoly finished short of her personal record in the pole vault, but her mark was still good enough to break the Class 5 record as she won the state championship.
Homoly capped off her undefeated first season of high school track by clearing 3.89 meters. Mason Meinershagen of Oakville matched her mark, but Homoly’s unblemished vaults gave her the edge as Meinershagen faulted twice before clearing the mark.
Homoly had to settle for breaking the record shy of 4 meters, a mark she has hit three times during this season. The pole vaulters performed against strong winds that remained from a storm earlier in the day, which caused a two-hour weather delay at the meet
Junior Madi Corf earned the second medal for the Liberty girls as she finished fifth in the high jump. Corf cleared 1.66 meters to set her new PR and re-set the school record that she already owned.
With those finishes, Liberty earned 14 points to take 20th as a team.
In the other events for the Jays girls, junior Olivia O’Reilly took 12th in the 800-meter run and junior Grayce Kilkenny took 13th in the 3200-meter run.
Sophomore Natalie Hill earned state experience in two events, taking 13th in the 300-meter hurdles and 16th in the triple jump.
Look for more state track stories about both Liberty high schools at mycouriertribune.com.
