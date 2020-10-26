Liberty volleyball wins 9 of 10 matches to finish regular season

LIBERTY — Liberty volleyball went 3-0 during the final week of the regular season, capping off an 9-1 stretch since Oct. 13 to head into the postseason with a 17-5 record.
The Blue Jays beat Platte County 2-1 and Lee’s Summit North 2-0 before defeating Lee’s Summit West 3-1 on Thursday, Oct. 22, with the final set requiring a 28-26 back-and-forth battle to finish off two weeks jam-packed with victories.
Liberty went 21-6 in sets during that stretch, with its only loss coming in the Grain Valley Spikefest tournament against eventual champion Rock Bridge.
The Blues Jays went 4-1 in that event with junior Madison Corf recording 40 kills, 25 digs, 10 blocks and 7 aces. Her kills and blocks were top for the team while sophomore Gracey Toney finished right behind her with 23 kills and nine blocks. Sophomore Ashley Mullen had 101 assists.
Senior Bailee Middleton led the team with 65 digs to go along with five aces. Junior Rebecca Wright had 30 digs for second on the team.
Sophomore Jocelyn Renfro dominated in the service game with 21 aces while also giving a balanced effort of 18 kills and 11 digs. Sophomore Brooklyn Young finished with 22 kills, four blocks and four aces. Senior Jnai Moultire added 17 kills and five digs.
The Blue Jays will start Class 5 District 15 tournament play facing Park Hill South in the semis 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 at North Kansas City High School.
