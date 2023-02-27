Some things change, but others stay the same. When it comes to the mats of Class 4, Liberty remains the top team in the state. The Blue Jays won their fourth straight state championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. Liberty destroyed the competition as they scored 218 points. Second-place Francis Howell Central scored only 90.5 points.
The state title for Liberty this year was different then in the past, according to junior Hunter Taylor. He explained how much the team relied on young wrestlers to get the job done.
“Our young dudes helped us get team points for us,” he said. “We struggled a little bit at the beginning of the year, but we were able to figure it out by the end. This season taught me leadership and how to help the younger guys with nerves.”
Taylor went on to win the 120-pound weight division as he steamrolled through the competition, ending with a 6-2 decision victory over Lee’s Summit North’s Charlie Dykes in the first-place match.
Liberty qualified 12 wrestlers for the state meet and seven were either freshman or sophomores. With Taylor’s experience along with senior Christopher Coates, the team was a nice mix of fresh faces and veterans.
Coates was the most dominate wrestler in the entire tournament. If you blinked, you missed him, because he was only on the mat for 1 minute and 30 seconds.
In the 138-pound division, he won his first match by pinning his opponent in 10 seconds. He won the next match due to an injury to his opponent. In the semifinals, he pinned his competitor in under 30 seconds. He followed it with an individual title by pinning Neosho’s Carter Howard in under 1 minute. Coates’ goal of dominating the field was reached.
“This year, I really wanted to make a statement and pin all of my guys,” he said. “I wanted to dominate, dominate, dominate. It was pretty crazy.”
He wasn’t the only one to dominate as 10 of Liberty’s 12 wrestlers, including Taylor and Coates, made the podium. Freshman Cade Dunn (106) took fourth place, sophomore Devon Harrison (113) finished in second and senior Cooper Rider (126) took fifth place.
Junior Gavin Linsman was the third and final wrestler for Liberty to win an individual title. He won the 144-pound weight class as he pinned his first two opponents. Then he followed it with a major decision in the semifinals. In the championship bout, he won via a technical fall.
For the rest of the team, senior Kolby McClain (150), freshman Trey Craig (157), sophomore Peyton Westpfahl (175) and sophomore Trenton Bindel (285) all took second place. Sophomore Isaiah Hung (165) and freshman Donovan Hodges (190) also competed in the state tournament for the Blue Jays.
This may the be the final tournament in a Liberty singlet for Coates, but his wrestling journey is far from over. He has committed to Purdue University and will join the Boilermakers wrestling team. It was a place that just felt like home for the wrestler, but he knows that Liberty was a great place to mold him as an athlete and as a human being.
“The program means everything,” Coates shard. “Our team is a family. We are always together and we have like-minded people working towards the same goals.”
