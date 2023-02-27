Some things change, but others stay the same. When it comes to the mats of Class 4, Liberty remains the top team in the state. The Blue Jays won their fourth straight state championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. Liberty destroyed the competition as they scored 218 points. Second-place Francis Howell Central scored only 90.5 points.

The state title for Liberty this year was different then in the past, according to junior Hunter Taylor. He explained how much the team relied on young wrestlers to get the job done. 

Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Hunter Taylor wrestles during the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. 
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Cooper Rider wrestles during the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. 
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Gavin Linsman wrestles during the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. 
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Kolby McClain wrestles during the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. 
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Trey Craig wrestles during the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. 
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Peyton Westpfahl wrestles during the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. 

