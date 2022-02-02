LIBERTY—The Blue Jays were able to come away with their home tournament championship on Saturday, Jan. 28. Liberty won the George Hoover Invitational with 379 points as Kearney finished in second place with 241 points and Liberty North followed in third place with 208 points.
For the Blue Jays, they dominated the competition by earning first place in 10 of the 14 weight classes.The first one of the bunch to take home an individual title was Devon Harrison (106) who won his weight division. The freshman was able to pin his opponent in the championship match to earn the victory.
Liberty’s Hunter Taylor (113) was able to pin Kearney’s Peyton Lee in the championship match of their weight class. Lee pinned all three of his opponents leading up to his match against Taylor which boosted the Kearney score for the meet.
Another championship match pitted the Blue Jays against the Bulldogs as Liberty’s Cooper Rider (120) defeated Kearney’s Brennen Green via pin. Green won three matches before lining against Cooper in the final match.
In the 126 weight class, Kearney’s Blaine Turpin earned second place as he faced a wrestler from Raytown South. Turpin lost via a 8-6 decision in a close match that gave Turpin a record of 3-1 in the tournament.
Liberty’s Christopher Coates (132) won his weight class as he defeated a wrestler from Grain Valley in the championship match via pin inside the first set. Liberty North’s Lucas Titus earned a third place finish for his pin over Kearney’s Jadon Freestone in the third place match.
In an all Liberty area final, Liberty’s Easton Hilton (138) bested Liberty North’s Joseph Knight in the final match. Hilton won via 11-4 decision as both seniors battled it out towards the end. Hilton pinned all four of his opponents leading to his match against Knight as the Liberty North wrestler pinned his four opponents as well. In the next match, Liberty’s Kyle Dutton (145) won the championship bout over Liberty North’s Dylan Alft due to forfeit.
In the 152 weight class, Liberty’s Logan Rathjen won the championship match over Kearney’s Daryn Langford as the Liberty wrestler won via a 16-1 tech fall. In the third place match, Liberty North’s Preston Beran received the win over his teammates Jacob Russell due to forfeit.
Peyton Westpfahl, the freshman from Liberty, continued his hot start in a Blue Jay uniform as he won the 160 weight class over a Grain Valley wrestler. Westpfahl earned the win in the final match via pin. He won all of his matches in the entire tournament via pin.
A close first place match saw Liberty’s Jason Briones (170) take second place as he lost in the final match to a 8-7 decision. His teammate, Hunter Biesemeyer, was able to take home third place in the weight class by beating his third place match opponent in a 5-1 decision.
The Blue Jays were once again able to win another weight class as Jeremiah Halter won on a 9-6 decision over Kearney’s Jakweli Gist. Liberty North’s Mason Bowen was able to finish in third place in this division as he won in a 8-6 decision over his Fort Osage opponent.
The last weight class win for the Blue Jays came from Wentric Williams III (195) who defeated Trenton Byrd via pin in the first set. Kearney’s Tucker Black finished in third place in the division, as well.
Kearney got the best of Liberty in the 220 weight class. The Bulldogs were represented by Zach Olson who continued his successful senior year campaign by defeating Liberty’s Trevor Bindel in the championship match. Olson won on a close 4-0 decision to give Kearney the win.
Liberty North’s Carter Price was able to finish the tournament in fourth place for the Eagles.
In the final weight class, Kearney’s Jase Jackson (285) finished in second place as he was pinned in the championship by a wrestler from Grain Valley. Jackson earned his way to the final match by winning via tie breaking round over Liberty’s Cameron Clarke by a score of 3-1.
Clarke was able to bounce back and win the third place match to help give the Blue Jays points towards the team title.
