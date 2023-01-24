Liberty wins Winnetonka Invitational

Liberty’s Christopher Coates won the 138-pound weight class at the Winnetonka Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays’ successful season continues as Liberty won the 52nd annual Winnetonka Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21. Liberty scored 440 points and took the team title over 22 other competing teams. The second closest team to the Blue Jays was Staley. They came in second place with 340.5 points.

Four different wrestlers took first place in their respective weight classes in the Winnetonka Invitational. Devon Harrison won the 113-pound weight class. He finished 6-0 in the tournament which included a big win over Kearney’s Ryder Shelton in the championship bout. Harrison won via a 5-4 decision over last year’s 106-pound state champion.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

