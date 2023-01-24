Liberty wins Winnetonka Invitational

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays’ successful season continues as Liberty won the 52nd annual Winnetonka Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21. Liberty scored 440 points and took the team title over 22 other competing teams. The second closest team to the Blue Jays was Staley. They came in second place with 340.5 points.
Four different wrestlers took first place in their respective weight classes in the Winnetonka Invitational. Devon Harrison won the 113-pound weight class. He finished 6-0 in the tournament which included a big win over Kearney’s Ryder Shelton in the championship bout. Harrison won via a 5-4 decision over last year’s 106-pound state champion.
Christopher Coates had another successful weekend. He won the 138-pound division by going 7-0 in the tournament. In the championship bout, he won via a technical fall over Staley’s Logan Burks. Coates holds a record of 19-1 on the year.
In the 144-pound weight class, Gavin Linsman took the crown after he won eight straight matches. He defeated his opponent from Pleasant Hill by a 4-0 division in the championship bout.
The final individual champion for the Blue Jays came in the 175-pound weight class. Peyton Westpfahl finished 8-0 as he won the championship match by a 10-6 decision over his opponent from Odessa.
Cade Dunn (106) took third place at the meet. Hunter Taylor (120) secured second place. Cooper Rider (126) ended in third place. Jacob Axsom (132) finished in 17th. Kolby McClain (150) finished in fourth place. Trey Craig (157) took fifth place. Donovan Hodges (190) finished in 10th and Trenton Bindel (285) finished in second place.
Liberty heads north to the Omaha, Nebraska metro area for their next competition. They will face one of the top programs in Nebraska on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Liberty will take part in a duel against Millard South. The Patriots have won four straight state championships in Class A, the equivalent of Missouri’s Class 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.