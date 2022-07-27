LIBERTY — The Blue Jays shined at one of the most prestigious wrestling tournaments of the year. The 2022 US Marine Corps Junior Nationals saw two Liberty wrestlers take home national titles July 19 in Fargo, North Dakota.
Liberty’s Hunter Taylor won back-to-back national titles for an incredible performance over the competition in the 113-pound division. Taylor won 9-2 over Deion Johnson of Illinois in the gold-medal match.
Kyle Dutton was the other Liberty wrestler to win a national title. The recent graduate defeated Beau Mantanona of California by a score of 10-0 for the technical fall in the 145-pound weight class. Dutton is on his way to wrestle at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock this upcoming fall. Dutton was named the outstanding wrestler of the entire meet for his first-place victory.
Head coach of Liberty wrestling Dustin Brewer was complimentary and excited for his two wrestlers who took home the top prize.
“This was the first time that we have had two in the junior division, which tends to be tougher because it is the older kids,” Brewer said. “To have both of them win and win pretty big is great. They both have worked really hard this summer.”
Along with the two champions, Liberty’s Peyton Westphfal earned fifth place in the under 16 category. He earned All-American status in the 170-pound weight division for his performance in Fargo.
The success on a national level is a testament to the love of wrestling in the community of Liberty, Brewer explained.
“We get a ton of support from our school; our administration is awesome and our athletic director is fully into wrestling,” Brewer smiled. “It helps a ton and I don’t discount it at all. It is a unique situation to have such great support from our school.”
Taylor and Westphfal will bring national experience back to the Blue Jays this coming season. Liberty lost key seniors to graduation so to have strong wrestlers back and poised for more victories excites Brewer.
“As a team, it is big to bring these guys back and be leaders,” Brewer said. “We have such great assistant coaches and club coaches. They do so much to keep our guys motivated in the offseason.”
