KANSAS CITY — Liberty wrestling put together their best performance of the season so far in the Kansas City Stampede Tournament. The two-day event that began on Friday, Dec. 16 was held at Bartle Hall. The boys team won the meet with 213.5 points out of 67 teams. The girls team finished in fourth place out of the 44 teams that competed.
The Blue Jays featured six wrestlers in the championship bout of their respected weight classes on the boys side. Three of the wrestlers won, while three others finished in second place. Devon Harrison, Hunter Taylor and Peyton Westpfahl won their respective weight classes in the tournament.
Harrison steamrolled the competition in the 106-pound weight class. He won his first three matches via pin, which put him in the semifinal bout. There, he defeated the fifth-ranked wrestler from Amarillo, Texas. He beat the Texan by a 9-1 major decision. In the championship bout, Harrison dominated his Colorado opponent to take the crown by a 10-0 major decision.
Taylor used a similar path to the championship bout. He dominated competition as he finished with two pins and two major decisions to get to the championship. Taylor faced Nick Traster of Newton, Kansas in the championship. He won via a 3-1 decision, scoring a take down in the first round and an escape in the third to give him the title in the 120-pound division.
Unlike Taylor and Harrison, Westpfahl had to compete in the round of 64. He started at the beginning of the bracket without a bye in the 175-pound weight class. He ran the table in fantastic form as he pinned his first two opponents.
In the round of 16, he won via a 16-0 decision. In the quarterfinals, Westpfahl won by a 5-2 decision. Westpfahl faced the No. 1 ranked wrestler in his weight class from Georgia in the semifinals. He impressed as he won 3-1 in a decision via a take down in round one and an escape in round two. Westpfahl won the championship bout via a 2-1 decision. He scored via an escape in the sixth round to take the big win for the Blue Jays.
Liberty’s Christopher Coates (138), Gavin Linsman (144) and Kolby McClain (150) made it to the championship bout of their respective weight classes. All three of these wrestlers earned second place overall. Trenton Bindel (285) finished in fifth place in his weight class. Cade Dunn (106), Will Phifer (113), Cooper Rider (126), Jayden Halter (132), Isaiah Hung (165) and Donovan Hodges (190) also competed for the Blue Jays this tournament.
Girls
On the girls side, five of Liberty’s eight wrestlers made the podium in the tournament. Lilly Breeden was the lone wrestler to win her weight class. She competed in the 100-pound weight class.
She pinned her first two opponents to set her up in the semifinals. There, she won via a 3-1 decision. Lilly impressed in the championship with a 14-0 major decision victory to take the crown.
Three Liberty wrestlers finished in second place. Sandy Breeden was the runner-up of the 105-pound weight class. She pinned her first three opponents and followed with a 6-2 decision win in the semifinals. She lost the championship bout via a 2-0 decision.
Julia Breeden performed well in the 120-pound weight class. She pinned all four of her opponents en route to the championship bout. In the final match, she lost to the No. 1 ranked wrestler from Oklahoma via pin.
Alexis Stinson of the 235-pound weight class earned second place, too. She was ranked as the No. 9 wrestler in the tournament.
She upset top wrestlers on her way to the title as she pinned all three of her opponents in the bracket. In the championship, she was pinned, but still secured second place.
Jaden Breeden (110) secured third place for the Blue Jays. Alexis Ritchie (115), Isabelle Tali (155) and Samiah Watson (170) also competed in the highly competitive tournament.
The boys will be competing at Carthage on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
The girls will compete at Battle High School in their next tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.