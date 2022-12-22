KANSAS CITY — Liberty wrestling put together their best performance of the season so far in the Kansas City Stampede Tournament. The two-day event that began on Friday, Dec. 16 was held at Bartle Hall. The boys team won the meet with 213.5 points out of 67 teams. The girls team finished in fourth place out of the 44 teams that competed.

The Blue Jays featured six wrestlers in the championship bout of their respected weight classes on the boys side. Three of the wrestlers won, while three others finished in second place. Devon Harrison, Hunter Taylor and Peyton Westpfahl won their respective weight classes in the tournament.

