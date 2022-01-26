LIBERTY — The Blue Jays’ five wrestlers showed their teeth in a tough tournament at the Queen of the North tournament on Saturday, Jan. 22. Liberty finished in tenth place out of 30 teams.
The top wrestler for the Blue Jays was Jaden Breeden (105) who won her weight class. Breeden pinned four of her five opponents while her last match went her way by a 3-0 decision victory. Jaden’s sister, Julia Breeden (120) showed her strength as well in the meet. She finished in second place in her weight class as she pinned all of her opponents before losing in the championship bout.
Liberty’s Daisy Rapp (130) was able to come away with a second place in her division as she won three of her matches by pin before losing in the championship match. Madison Buell (135) brought home a third-place finish as she won four of her matches that were all decided by pins. Finally, Alexis Ritche finished in seventh place in her weight class to boost the Blue Jays’ score.
The Blue Jays will be back in action against on the road against Ray-Pec on Thursday, Jan. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.