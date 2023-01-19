LIBERTY — Scott Howard never started coaching for the accolades or awards, but the recognition over the past year has certainly been deserved. Howard was named to the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame Jan. 7.

“I still do not know who nominated me, but I was told that I had been selected,” Howard said. “I was floored by it and (it was) not something that I had expected by any means. It was a really good surprise.”

