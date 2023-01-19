LIBERTY — Scott Howard never started coaching for the accolades or awards, but the recognition over the past year has certainly been deserved. Howard was named to the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame Jan. 7.
“I still do not know who nominated me, but I was told that I had been selected,” Howard said. “I was floored by it and (it was) not something that I had expected by any means. It was a really good surprise.”
Howard was one of five coaches to be inducted into the hall of fame at the annual MHSFCA annual meeting in Columbia. To be considered, a coach must have 10 years of service in Missouri. Howard has been coaching for more than 25 years.
His dedication to his players and school is unwavering. It also helps that Howard is exceptional at what he does. He explained that this award could not have been achieved if it wasn’t for his players that have been so coachable over the years.
“That is one of those things that I mentioned in my speech. I am a small part of it, but being in charge gets the recognition,” he said. “Between my staff and the players that we have had, my own family and all of the families that have supported us, it takes everybody to get to this kind of level.”
Last season, Howard won his 500th career win as Liberty defeated Sherwood 1-0 on Sept. 30. He also guided his Blue Jays to the final four in 2022. Liberty secured third after defeating Marquette 3-1 in the third place game.
This has been an incredible season for Howard through his personal accolades and the team’s success. According to him, this is no where near the end.
