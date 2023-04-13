LIBERTY — Some people find solitude and peace in a daily routine. Others find joy in a job that breeds unpredictability. Liberty’s athletic director Jason Cahill is one of those individuals that loves his job because of the variety that ensues each day.

“I have the best job that a school district has to offer,” Cahill said, smiling. “I get to see our kids succeed when they accomplish a personal or team goal. There are no two days alike. There is always going to be something different every single day with new challenges.”

Liberty's Jason Cahill earns Athletic Director of Year award

Liberty’s Jason Cahill was named the Missouri Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Athletic Director of the Year for the Kansas City region on Sunday, April 2.

