Liberty's Jason Cahill earns Athletic Director of Year award

LIBERTY — Some people find solitude and peace in a daily routine. Others find joy in a job that breeds unpredictability. Liberty’s athletic director Jason Cahill is one of those individuals that loves his job because of the variety that ensues each day.
“I have the best job that a school district has to offer,” Cahill said, smiling. “I get to see our kids succeed when they accomplish a personal or team goal. There are no two days alike. There is always going to be something different every single day with new challenges.”
The love for his job has allowed him to thrive at a high level. Cahill earned the Missouri Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Athletic Director of the Year Award for the Kansas City region. It’s the highest honor of an athletic director in the Kansas City metro area.
Cahill is one of two local athletic directors to win this honor since it was awarded in 1992. The other winner of the award was given to Bob Kernell in 2020, the former Liberty North athletic director.
“It was really cool and what makes it so special is that it is voted on by your peers throughout the Kansas City region,” Cahill said. “This is not a reflection on me, but I have great people in place. We have a great team of coaches and athletic staff. To me, this is an award for the entire department.”
Liberty head football coach Chad Frigon shared that Cahill’s coaching background has allowed him to be great in an administrative role.
Cahill was an assistant coach with Frigon for the Blue Jays for several years. He was also an all-state quarterback with Nebraska’s Papillion-La Vista High School and member of the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s football roster.
“You can tell that when you work with Jason that he was a longtime coach and athlete,” Frigon said. “I truly think that he sees the job through a coaches’ eye when he makes decisions. There has been such a wide spread success at Liberty.”
Cahill’s dedication to success has allowed the Blue Jays to be competitive in every sport. The athletic director has been at the helm of the Blue Jays since 2008.
During his tenure, Cahill has helped win eight state championships in three different sports. The Blue Jays have earned a top-four finish 21 times excluding the eight state championships.
“Longevity is worthwhile; it is a hard job that requires a lot of hours and dedication,” head girls basketball coach Zach Werner said. “The programs that he oversees are successful year in and year out. We compete at the highest level in every single sport.”
Frigon remembers the turning point of Liberty athletics. It came in 1998 when Cahill and Frigon were coaching together as assistants for the football team.
Liberty shocked the area when they took Rockhurst to double overtime in the state playoffs. Despite the loss, Frigon explained that moment together forged the course for Cahill’s success and desire to develop young athletes.
“It showed where we were as a program at the time against one of the strongest programs in the state,” Frigon said. “Jason understands what it takes to make a program successful. He has a really unique perspective in that realm.”
