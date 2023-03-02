LIBERTY — The Liberty wrestling team completed their season in outstanding fashion. The Blue Jays finished in third place in the Class 2 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. Liberty scored 97 points, just 37.5 points off of team champion Lebanon.

Leading the charge for Liberty was freshman Lilly Breeden, who won the 100-pound weight class to become a state champion. Breeden pinned her first opponent then followed it with a major decision victory. The young wrestler pinned her opponent in the semifinals, which led to a 2-0 decision victory in the first-place match over Camdenton’s Abigail Fuglsang.

Liberty Wrestling

Liberty’s Lilly Breeden is named winner of her match on Friday, Feb. 24. In the background, Sandy Breeden walks off the mat a winner in the semifinals of the Class 2 State Championship.
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty’s Julia Breeden wrestles during the Class 2 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

