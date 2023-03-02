LIBERTY — The Liberty wrestling team completed their season in outstanding fashion. The Blue Jays finished in third place in the Class 2 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. Liberty scored 97 points, just 37.5 points off of team champion Lebanon.
Leading the charge for Liberty was freshman Lilly Breeden, who won the 100-pound weight class to become a state champion. Breeden pinned her first opponent then followed it with a major decision victory. The young wrestler pinned her opponent in the semifinals, which led to a 2-0 decision victory in the first-place match over Camdenton’s Abigail Fuglsang.
“It was really fun and exciting,” Breeden said. “I was really nervous, but when I get on the mat, everything goes away. I try to focus and concentrate all throughout the match. It was really difficult because she was really strong.”
The highlight of the tournament was during the semifinals. Breeden took to the mat to meet Blue Springs South’s Killian Evans. On the other side of the arena, her twin sister, Sandy Breeden, faced Seckman’s Andrea Karagiannis. Within seconds of each other, the sisters pinned their opponents to the applause of the crowd.
The Liberty fan section chanted, “twin pin, twin pin, twin pin,” as both Breedens qualified for the title match.
In the 105-pound championship match, Sandy finished in second as Timberland’s Kate Cooper topped the freshman by a 5-1 decision.
Joining Lilly and Sandy at the state championship were their older twin sisters Jaden and Julia Breeden. Jaden finished in fourth place in the 110-pound weight division and ended the tournament with a 4-2 record. Julia also made the championship bout, finishing second in the 120-pound weight class. She pinned her first three opponents, but was beaten in a close 3-2 decision by Park Hill’s Allison Gonier.
“I liked it a lot. It was our first that all of us could be together at state,” Lilly said of her sisters. “I know that I always have someone to support me and they were always there to hype me up and motivate me. They were always very supportive of me.”
Liberty was also represented in three other weight classes.
Alexis Ritchie competed in the 115-pound division, Isabelle Tali wrestled in the 170-pound weight class and Alexis Stinson wrestled in the 235-pound division. Ritchie and Tali wrapped up their careers as senior wrestlers, but Stinson, a freshman, will be back next season to help the Blue Jays.
“This was a really good season, especially for our whole team. Everybody got better,” Lilly said.
