LIBERTY — Athletes often site their mindset as a reason for a win. The description is anything but cliché for the Liberty softball team.

Each player has been able to settle themselves in their head space. This ability combined with each player's love for their teammates created the right mentality that made it possible for the Blue Jays to defeat Lee’s Summit West 11-9 in the Class 5 State Quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

