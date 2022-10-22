LIBERTY — Athletes often site their mindset as a reason for a win. The description is anything but cliché for the Liberty softball team.
Each player has been able to settle themselves in their head space. This ability combined with each player's love for their teammates created the right mentality that made it possible for the Blue Jays to defeat Lee’s Summit West 11-9 in the Class 5 State Quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
“We were talking about this before the game in the locker room,” junior pitcher Malia Cabuyaban explained. “We asked, ‘Are you scared? Are you nervous? How are you feeling?’ MJ said that she needed to get into that mindset. It’s hard to get there, but once you are there you are locked in.”
“I am telling myself to be calm, but at the same time I am trying to be strong in the box,” MJ Blodgett said.
Trailing 1-0 a the end of the second inning, the Blue Jays responded with two runs in the top of the third. In the bottom half of the inning, the Titans answered with five runs to take a 6-1 lead at the end of the third inning. Although Liberty hosted the game, the Titans were the home team on the scoreboard.
In a winner-take-all game, Liberty found itself trailing by five runs; a big deficient with their backs against the wall.
They didn't want their season to end though and through clutch hitting in the top of the fourth inning, the Blue Jays blew the doors off Lee’s Summit West. Hit after hit, Liberty kept circling the base paths, scoring 10 runs in the inning.
Blodgett then settled herself in the batter’s box. With the bases loaded, she drilled a liner down left field to clear the bases and give the Blue Jays a 10-6 lead.
“This girl right here,” catcher Sierra Persinger said, pointing at Blodgett, “she had so much potential and she literally showed out tonight. I’ve been waiting for this day for so long. I knew you had it.”
No runs were scored in the fifth or sixth innings as Cabuyaban was able to sit down the defending Class 5 State Champions. Great defense aided her, especially in the bottom of the sixth when Ella Robinson made an incredible catch near foul territory in right field to close out the inning.
In the seventh inning, Liberty added a run to give the Blue Jays a 11-6 advantage. Lee’s Summit West had one final push to steal the win away. They capitalized on an error and scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Liberty’s calm settled back in however, and they gained the final put out to earn them a spot in the final four. Head coach Scott Howard was most impressed with his team’s ability to refocus when times became difficult, he said.
“You go from that you think you have it won to they are two runs away in the heart of their order,” Howard said Wednesday. “We could have easily collapsed, but we bowed our necks and just went. Last week was one of the most proud moments as a coach. They topped it tonight.”
After the final out, Liberty found themselves jumping around and celebrating with each other in center field as they made it to the Class 5 State Semifinals. As the players celebrated, so did the fans who jam-packed Liberty’s home field.
“The more that we are together, the more that we understand each other,” Cabuyaban said. “When we step onto the field, we are playing for each other.”
Liberty will face Francis Howell in the Class 5 State Semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 27. The first pitch is slated for 1 p.m. in Springfield.
