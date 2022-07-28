Liberty’s Abigail Mullen earned one of the highest honors that a young volleyball player can receive. She was one of 12 players selected to the under-19 U.S. National Volleyball Team. Mullen represented her country in the Pan-Am Cup in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Mullen was one of the youngest players selected as she will be an incoming sophomore this fall with the Blue Jays.
Team USA defeated Mexico in straight sets during the opening match of pool play on July 18. The national team would continue to win as they knocked off Canada and Peru without losing a set to move past the opening stages.
In the semifinal match, Mullen and her teammates blanked the Dominican Republic with a 3-0 win which pushed the team to the gold medal match against Brazil.
The U-19 National Team swept Brazil 3-0 in the final match of the tournament. The Americans never dropped a set in the entire tournament as they went on their way to earn gold in the Pan-Am Cup.
Mullen was key in the victory over the Brazilians. She added 14 points to her name which included nine spikes. She led the entire match in blocks as she collected four as she dominated around the net.
The opposite hitter, Mullen, earned the prestigious gold medal.
With the win, Mullen helped qualify the U-19 Team to the 2023 FIVB World Championship tournament which will be played next summer.
A more detailed story with Mullen and her experiences with Team USA will be posted in next week’s edition.
