LIBERTY — Rivalry night at Liberty North led the Eagles and Liberty to face off Thursday, Jan. 13. The Blue Jays were victorious ,wining 49-12, but there were flashes of brilliance from Liberty North as well.
The evening opened up with a major decision as Liberty’s Hunter Taylor won 14-3 over Michael Domino in the 113 weight class. In the next match, Liberty’s Cooper Rider earned the 6-4 decision win over James Lovelady in a class match between the two 120-pounders. In the 126, Jaxon Hicks of Liberty won over Liberty North’s Cole Nichols by technical fall 15-0.
The first pin of the night came from Liberty’s Christopher Coates, who earned it over Lucas Titus in the opening round. It gave Liberty North a commanding 24-0 lead. The Blue Jays continued to rack up wins with a major decision in Liberty’s Easton Hilton winning over Joseph Knight.
Liberty’s Logan Rathjen earned a close decision win over Liberty North’s Dylan Alft by a score of 3-1. This was followed by another Liberty pin by Kyle Dutton over Liberty North’s Alex Craig inside a minute. Liberty’s Hunter Biesemeyer pinned Preston Beran in the third round to give Liberty the 43-0 lead.
This is when Liberty North showed their strength and won four of the final five matches. It began with a 6-3 decision for Liberty North’s Nathan Sola over Liberty’s Jason Briones. Liberty North’s Trevor Thorn provided an exciting match that finished with him winning 3-1 over Jeremiah Halter in one of the most competitive matches of the evening.
In the midst of back-to-back Liberty North wins, Wentric Williams (195) dominated Liberty North’s Mason Bowen via pin in the first round.
Liberty North’s Jason Stockard (220) won over Liberty’s Trevor Bindel in a 6-1 decision. Elmotie Williams (285) ended the night with an electric match that saw him win over Liberty’s Trenton Bindel 8-5.
Liberty North will be back in action against Blue Springs at home on Thursday, Jan. 20. Liberty will face Ray-Pec away from home on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
