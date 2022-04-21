LIBERTY — The Blue Jays competed in the Darwin Rold Invitational hosted by Lee’s Summit North April 14. The girls team finished in third place with 87 points while Blue Springs South won the meet with 96 points. The boys team finished in third place as well. The squad ended the meet with 81 points while Park Hill took the boys team title with 134 points.
Girls
The 4x800 team of Britta Foust, Natalie Hill, Ella Brown and Olivia O’Reilly won the event for the Blue Jays. The relay team finished in a time of 10:02.83, which was 8 seconds faster than the second-place relay team.
Madi Corf continues to jump well for Liberty as she earned first place in the high jump. Corf cleared the 1.60-meter bar and won via tie breaker to claim the individual title.
Elsewhere on the field, Rachel Homoly won pole vault with a vault of 4.23 meters. Homoly earned a new state record for her performance and continues her trajectory of becoming one of the nation's top pole vaulters.
Liberty’s Alyssah Price finished in third in the shot put as she threw for a distance of 11.22 meters. In discus, Alyssa Richmond ended in third place with a throw of 36.38 meters to add to the team score.
Boys
On the boys side, there were three individual gold medals. Anthony Wenson finished first in the 100-meter dash, showcasing his talents as one of the fastest sprinters in the state. Wenson went 11.33 to earn the win.
Samuel Cleary won the 3200-meter run in 9:47.86. Cleary was faster than the competition by 3 seconds.
The last individual champion came from the triple jump pit as Theophilus Bonney-Kwofie finished with the gold medal. Bonney-Kwofie was able to get to 13.02 meters on his triple jump, besting a second-place Park Hill athlete who needed in 12.39 meters.
Liberty’s top athletes will try to build upon their success as they head to the Liberty North Invitational on Saturday, April 23.
