FARGO, North Dakota — The top male wrestlers in the country came together to compete in the 2023 U.S. Marine Corps USA Junior and 16U National Championships. The tournament concluded on Saturday, July 22 with the best competing in Fargo, North Dakota.

Seven local wrestlers took to the mats to represent their state. Two wrestlers reached the top eight in their respected weight classes as Liberty’s Peyton Westpfahl and Gavin Linsman earned the honor.

Peyton Westpfahl

Liberty’s Peyton Westpfahl represented Team Missouri in this year’s Junior Freestyle Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.

