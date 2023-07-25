FARGO, North Dakota — The top male wrestlers in the country came together to compete in the 2023 U.S. Marine Corps USA Junior and 16U National Championships. The tournament concluded on Saturday, July 22 with the best competing in Fargo, North Dakota.
Seven local wrestlers took to the mats to represent their state. Two wrestlers reached the top eight in their respected weight classes as Liberty’s Peyton Westpfahl and Gavin Linsman earned the honor.
Westpfahl secured seventh place in the 182-pound junior freestyle division. He earned a bye in his first round and would peel off three wins in-a-row. He won 10-0, 12-3 and 12-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Westpfahl was pinned in the quarterfinals to send him to the consolation bracket. Westpfahl won 5-1 in his first consolation match, but he lost the following bout 7-0 to push him to the seventh-place match. Westpfahl won 9-4 over his opponent from North Carolina to secure seventh place.
Linsman was the other wrestler to crack the podium as he took eighth place in the 145-pound junior freestyle division. Linsman had a bye in the opening round and he then went on to win his next four matches. He won 6-2, 10-0, 15-9 and 8-8 on the tie breaker. Linsman would drop his quarterfinal match-up 10-0 to move to the consolation bracket. Linsman won 10-5 in his first consolation bout, but lost 17-6 in the next round to move to the seventh-place match. Linsman would lose 10-0 to take eighth place in an extremely competitive division.
Liberty’s Cade Dunn, Devon Harrison Kolby McClain and Christopher Coates also competed. Dunn finished the tournament with a record of 3-2 in the 106-pound 16U division. McClain finished 3-2 in the 145-pound junior freestyle division. Harrison finished 3-2 in the 120-pound junior freestyle division. Coates, who represented the state of Indiana, finished with a 5-2 record in the 145-pound junior freestyle.
Smithville’s Alex Hutchcraft competed in the 160-pound junior freestyle and the 160-pound Greco-Roman division. Hutchcraft finished with a 5-2 record in the junior freestyle. He also end ended with a 4-2 record in the Greco-Roman style.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.