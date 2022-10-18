Kearney celebrates after defeating Platte County on Saturday, Oct. 15. 

Excelsior Springs — Applause continued to ring batter after batter, swing after swing, run after run in the sixth inning of the Class 4 District 8 Championship. It was an explosion of runs for the Kearney softball team that hoisted the district title over their rivals Platte County on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kearney used a miraculous inning to win 14-5 over the Pirates.

It all started in the bottom of the sixth inning with Kearney trailing 5-3 to Platte County. Two runners were able to get aboard for the Bulldogs with zero outs when Ryleigh Van Emmerik stepped to the plate. She battled pitch after pitch sending some foul to stay alive, then she found her pitch and delivered a shot into right field to score two runs and end on third base.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.