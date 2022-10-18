Excelsior Springs — Applause continued to ring batter after batter, swing after swing, run after run in the sixth inning of the Class 4 District 8 Championship. It was an explosion of runs for the Kearney softball team that hoisted the district title over their rivals Platte County on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kearney used a miraculous inning to win 14-5 over the Pirates.
It all started in the bottom of the sixth inning with Kearney trailing 5-3 to Platte County. Two runners were able to get aboard for the Bulldogs with zero outs when Ryleigh Van Emmerik stepped to the plate. She battled pitch after pitch sending some foul to stay alive, then she found her pitch and delivered a shot into right field to score two runs and end on third base.
The Bulldogs were able to tie the game 5-5 thanks to Van Emmerik; they followed it up by loading the bases. Jadyn Barnes came to the batter’s box and blooped one to center field to drive home Van Emmerik to give the Bulldogs the lead in the game.
“I don’t think we have ever been in a situation like that, to that extreme,” Barnes said. “We just can’t give up on each other and that we are not done in this journey and we have so much further to go. We all had each other’s backs.”
As the bases stayed loaded, freshman Brooke Paalhar slammed a line drive into right field and cleared the bases. The Bulldogs led 9-5 as momentum was clearly in their hands. The runs just kept coming as Kearney scored 11 in dominant fashion.
“We just try to pick people up when they are down, we just have to stay high,” Paalhar explained. “If something goes wrong, we just have to wipe it and move onto the next play.”
The offense in sixth inning did not fully dictate the way the game was played. The Bulldogs were impressive on defense especially in the fifth inning. The Pirates led 5-2 and had the bases loaded with one out, but great defense allowed the Bulldogs to get out of the inning. Head coach Katelyn Birchfield applauded her defense in the victory.
“We left them score one or two every inning so that kept the momentum on their side,” she said. “We kept talking each other up and took one batter at a time. We got the outs we needed and get out of that inning which was huge.”
The confidence of the Kearney team was amazing throughout the game. As they trailed by a couple of runs in a win or go home situation, the team was calm and confident. This mentality goes back to the beginning of the season as the players built strong relationships with one another allowing them to trust each other in tough situations.
“There are no cliques, we are one family. I know every team says that, but we genuinely are,” Barnes said. “We are one family.”
The mix of players for Kearney this season has been fun to watch as freshmen and sophomores have made impacts while upperclassmen have proved their worth, too. Birchfield shared that this healthy mix has created a fun team atmosphere this season.
“It is great to have that leadership and experience out on the field,” the coach explained. “These young players bring a lot to the field as well. They are learning from those older kids and they are becoming leaders of their own.”
One of those seniors that brought a cool, calming presence to the game was Elysia Hand. She was able to make some clutch hits for the Bulldogs in the game against the Pirates.
“We were really just thinking see ball, hit ball,” Hand explained. “We didn’t think about anything else and we just cleared our heads so we could hit the ball.”
The win for the Bulldogs continues their season as they head into the quarterfinals of the Class 4 State Tournament. Kearney will host McDonald County at their home field on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
“We are meshing so well together and it is just great to see,” Birchfield said. “I just want to keep it going.”
