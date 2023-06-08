LIBERTY — It was one of the heartfelt moments of the weekend for track and field fans around the state when Liberty North’s Matthew Morrison climbed onto the podium to receive his gold medal. The recently graduated javelin thrower won the state title in the event for the second consecutive year.

As Morrison received his medal, he unfurled a shirt that donned coach Ken Peek’s name. With his javelin medal around his neck, Morrison could only think of his head coach who could not see him win a state title.

Liberty North Track and Field

Liberty North’s Matthew Morrison holds a shirt honoring coach Ken Peek at the Class 5 State Championship on May 26.
Liberty North Track and Field

Liberty North’s Matthew Morrison during the Class 5 State Championship May 26.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

