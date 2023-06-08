LIBERTY — It was one of the heartfelt moments of the weekend for track and field fans around the state when Liberty North’s Matthew Morrison climbed onto the podium to receive his gold medal. The recently graduated javelin thrower won the state title in the event for the second consecutive year.
As Morrison received his medal, he unfurled a shirt that donned coach Ken Peek’s name. With his javelin medal around his neck, Morrison could only think of his head coach who could not see him win a state title.
“Coach Peek would never want me to back down,” Morrison said. “I had motivation from him to be great today.”
Peek was diagnosed with brain cancer on May 9. Since the announcement, the entire Liberty North community has rallied behind one of the school’s best coaches. Messages have flooded Peek’s phone and social media pages, offering encouragement and support.
The phrase “grip it and rip it” started to gain traction as Peek’s rallying cry. The motto stems from Peek’s college throwing days. Peek, who threw for Northwest Missouri State, often competed against Doane College athletes. Doane was coached by David Dunnigan, who coined the phrase.
“It is a life mantra about living life with gusto and no regrets,” Peek said. “It is about keep fighting and pushing forward. In my first year at Liberty North, I would pick someone that had a stellar day of practice. They would break us down by saying, ‘One, two, three, grip it’ and everyone else would say, ‘Rip it.’”
This motto created a firm culture of love and sense of family in the Eagles’ throwing community. When Peek was diagnosed with cancer, there was only one phrase that would be penned on the team shirts.
“I was absolutely touched that they chose that,” Peek said. “It has been a building point and rallying cry. It is a way that I have always lived me life.”
The Liberty North track and field coach is one of the biggest advocates for throwing events in the area. Peek has an unquestioned love of throwing techniques and the minute details that make an excellent throw possible.
Peek has always had to the goal of hosting the best track meet in the state. He accomplished that earlier this season.
Through private funding, the track team was able to build a new runway for javelin. The runway is on the east end of the stadium.
“We have girl throwers doing great, guy throwers doing great,” Morrison said because of Peek’s commitment to building a runway.
Although Peek’s diagnosis has forced him to stay home more often, he is still staying connected to all things Liberty North and throwing through social media. Peek has also found a rejuvenated love of writing through his journey over the past month. He has been chronicling his life through a {a href=”https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/kenpeek3/journal” target=”_blank”}Caring Bridge online journal.
“I started writing these blogs because I had to find a way to communicate to people,” Peek said. “I told my oldest son, Riley, that I understood our connection now. It is writing and my love of writing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.