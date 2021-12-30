The following is a breakdown of the top sports articles read online between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15, 2021 by Courier-Tribune website, app and social media users according to Google Analytics.
This is the second list in the series. The first, featuring the 21st through 11th most read online articles, was featured in the Dec. 23 edition.
This list does not include community news or content from third-party partners that have since removed content from our site.
For details on which news stories were the most viewed this year, check out the news section of the Dec. 23 and 30th print editions or e-Editions at mycouriertribune.com.
10. Liberty baseball takes state championship with win over Ft. Zumwalt West
The Blue Jays came away with the crown as the best team in the state after their huge win over Ft. Zumwalt West.
9. Liberty boys wrestling keeps stunning the competition, and that’s the bottom line
This in-depth story is about the dominance of the Liberty wrestling program after their state championship this year.
8. Area church holds vigil for Smithville swimmer with traumatic brain injury
After an accident that involved Kolby Ruff, the Smithville community honored and showered him and his family with prayers at North Heartland Community Church.
7. Smithville’s offensive line creates brotherhood over meals
The friendships that were created and developed within the o-line was so apparent that a story had to be written that included their large appetite.
6. Liberty North scores 31 straight points in win over Liberty
The Eagles got the better of the Blue Jays in the district semifinals that included huge plays and reflection from Liberty players.
5. Warriors push past Blue Tigers in state quarterfinals
Smithville played one of the toughest teams in the Kansas City area in the playoffs that involved key plays from the quarterback to the defense.
4. Liberty North’s 6 turnovers difference in emotional state championship
The Eagles lost to CBC in the state title football game, but the story dives into more, including relationships and love among teammates.
3. Warriors plunder Pirates for state crown
Smithville defeated Hannibal for the Class 4 state championship in complete fashion as the offense, defense and special teams had their best performances of the season.
2. Smithville community raises money for injured student’s medical bills
A heart-wrenching story about the tragic accident involving Kolby Ruff, but it also details the love and warmth he gave unto others while explaining the community efforts that Smithville delivered.
1. Warriors complete incredible 4th quarter comeback in state semifinals
It felt like Smithville’s season was over, but in the final quarter, the team woke up and made the most of the moment. That moment led them to a state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.