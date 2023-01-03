The following is a breakdown of the five most read sports articles online between Jan. 1 and Dec. 12, 2022 by Courier-Tribune website and app users according to Google Analytics. This is the second list in the series. The first, featured the No. 10 through 6 most read online articles.
5. Smithville’s season falls short in state semifinals
1,044 pageviews
Smithville’s journey to repeat as state champions fell short against eventual state champion St. Mary’s in the semifinals. The Warriors started the game well, but the Dragons put together a strong second half to take the win.
4. Van Dyne transfers to Oregon Football
1,066 pageviews
The former Liberty North standout, Jake Van Dyne, transferred to the University of Oregon this past summer. Van Dyne explained his decision to join the Ducks in an exclusive Courier-Tribune interview.
3. Andy Lierman new Liberty North football head coach
1,093 pageviews
Andy Lierman was announced the head coach of Liberty North football in March of 2022. Lierman was instrumental in leading the Eagles to another successful season this fall.
2. Former wrestling coach passes
2,756 pageviews
Former Kearney wrestling head coach, Chad Hopkins, passed away in August 2022. Hopkins was key in cultivating one of the best wrestling programs in the state.
1. Liberty North’s Jones leaves program for Oregon
7,009 pageviews
Longtime, legendary area high school football coach Greg Jones announced in February 2022 that he would be accepting a position with the University of Oregon. Jones amassed an incredible record of 39-19 in his five years at the helm of the Eagles. Before that, he coached in Kearney. Today, Jones is a defensive analyst for the Ducks. Oregon capped off their season by beating North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28.
