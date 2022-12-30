The following is a breakdown of the most read sports articles online between Jan. 1 and Dec. 12, 2022 by Courier-Tribune website and app users according to Google Analytics. This is the first list in the series. The second, featuring the No. 5 through 1 most read online articles, will be featured next week.
10. Emmons breaks history in Homecoming win for Kearney
909 pageviews
Kearney dominated Raytown South 52-12 on Homecoming night. The big story was running back Cameron Emmons’ 96-yard touchdown run. It was the longest touchdown in Kearney football history.
9. Former Kearney football coach lands new job
945 pageviews
In late January, it was announced that former Kearney football head coach Josh Gray accepted the new head coaching role of Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia.
8. Smithville downs Kearney for district title
950 pageviews
The Warriors avenged their loss to Kearney earlier in the season by defeating the Bulldogs 49-13 in the district championship game. Smithville’s Caleb Donnell finished with five touchdowns in the game.
7. Kearney knocks off Smithville for first time in 8 years
6. Minnick named new head coach of Kearney football
966 pageviews
Logan Minnick became the new head coach of the Bulldogs on Jan. 27. Before his appointment, Minnick was a success at Raytown as he held a 36-18 record. In his first year with the Bulldogs, Kearney finished the year with a 10-1 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.